Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story Is Real & It Has A Trailer

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story has a holiday trailer that's definitely NOT exploiting Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's relationship.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is the upcoming Hallmark film that plays on the relationship between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It stars Hallmark staples Hunter King and Tyler Hynes as the couple who meet and fall in love. It also stars Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Christine Ebersole and Richard Riehle. Donna Kelce, Jenna Bush Hager, Andy Reid, Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire, George Karlaftis, KC Wolf, Richard Christy, Taylen Biggs, Mayor Quinton Lucas, Trent Green, Christian Okoye, and Matt McMullen all make cameos as well, adding to the authenticity and lunacy of all this.

Holiday Touchdown: Will Taylor And Travis Watch Together?

Here's a look at what might be my favorite plot description ever released. Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family's lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team's 'Fan of the Year' contest. Derrick (Hynes), director of fan engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it's clear there's a spark between them, but when her grandfather's (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate & destiny and even questions her future with Derrick — unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Here is the poster for Holiday Touchdown.

Everything about this feels like a hallucination. I have no doubt in my mind that it will be a huge hit for Hallmark and a smart idea. I am shocked that the NFL went all in on this and is allowing the coaches and players to participate and use official logos and such. I will be watching for sure, as by then, I will be deep in my annual Hallmark holiday film-watching anyway. This is just the icing on the cake this year.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premieres on The Hallmark Channel on November 30th. It will air many, many times throughout the season. [Ed. Note: My eyes are literally bleeding as I copy-edit this…]

