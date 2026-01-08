Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Hot Crowd Helps Usher in Promise-Filled New Year for AEW Dynamite

The first AEW Dynamite of 2026 delivered exceptional wrestling action before an electric Tulsa crowd, as Young Bucks returned and Lights Out chaos ensued.

Article Summary AEW Dynamite's 2026 kickoff featured thrilling matches, shocking returns, and passionate Tulsa fans.

Young Bucks reunited with Jack Perry to battle The Demand and face a surprise attack from Andrade El Idolo.

Willow Nightingale celebrated her TBS Championship win, while Bandido set sights on Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland overcame HOOK and Powerhouse Hobbs in a brutal Lights Out main event.

The first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite of 2026 emanated from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, delivering a compelling broadcast that showcased the promotion's unique ability to blend athletic competition with theatrical storytelling. The enthusiastic Oklahoma audience provided an electric atmosphere throughout the evening, their vocal investment in the proceedings serving as a testament to the passionate fanbase that has embraced professional wrestling's most dynamic alternative.

The program commenced with an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator pitting titleholder Jon Moxley against Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. The twenty-minute time-limit contest demonstrated the technical prowess and physicality that has become synonymous with Moxley's latest championship reign. Benjamin, displaying the veteran acumen that has defined his lengthy career, controlled significant portions of the match, delivering a series of German suplexes that threatened to secure either a pinfall victory or a time-limit draw.

Moxley, however, proved why he has become one of the most respected champions in contemporary wrestling. The Continental Champion absorbed tremendous punishment, including multiple suplex variations and strikes that would have felled lesser competitors. The concluding sequence saw Benjamin apply a triangle choke submission with mere seconds remaining on the clock. Moxley, demonstrating extraordinary ring awareness, managed to stack Benjamin's shoulders to the canvas, securing a three-count with less than five seconds remaining in the allotted time.

The post-match handshake between Moxley and Benjamin exemplified the mutual respect that defines legitimate athletic competition, a refreshing contrast to the manufactured drama that often permeates mainstream wrestling broadcasts.

Perhaps the most vociferous response from the Tulsa faithful came during the evening's trios contest, which saw Jack Perry requiring replacement partners after JetSpeed—the tandem of Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight—fell victim to a bounty collected by Don Callis Family newcomer Jake Doyle (formerly known as Jake Something). When Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson emerged as Perry's substitutes, the BOK Center erupted with genuine enthusiasm.

The Young Bucks, appearing in their classic "Superkick Party" presentation, adorned in colorful, tasseled ring gear demonstrated, the innovative tag team offense that has made them internationally renowned. Alongside Perry, they faced The Demand's AEW National Champion Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a contest that exemplified AEW's commitment to fast-paced, choreographically sophisticated wrestling.

The match featured numerous memorable sequences, including synchronized aerial maneuvers and the Bucks' trademark tandem offense. Perry secured the victory for his team with a running knee strike following the Bucks' BTE Trigger maneuver, but the post-match developments proved equally significant. Mark Davis, Doyle, Lance Archer, and El Clon assaulted the victorious trio, only for the injured Bailey and Knight to make a valiant rescue attempt armed with hockey sticks.

When the arena lights extinguished and subsequently returned, a masked figure had emerged to attack the would-be saviors. The revelation that Andrade El Idolo, briefly waylaid by a WWE non-compete cause, had returned and aligned himself with the Don Callis Family again, sent shockwaves through the audience, adding another layer to one of AEW's most intricate factional storylines. The appearance of AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR observing from the entrance ramp suggested future complications in this ever-expanding narrative.

The newly-crowned TBS Champion Willow Nightingale hosted an in-ring celebration alongside her AEW World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath partner Harley Cameron and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. Nightingale's natural charisma and authentic connection with the audience was palpable as she addressed her historic championship victory over Mercedes Moné at New Year's Smash.

In a magnanimous gesture, Nightingale invited the former champion to join the celebration. Moné arrived shrouded in a veil, her body language conveying dejection. However, the CEO's competitive nature soon manifested as she violently overturned the celebration's confectionery displays. The segment concluded with Nightingale delivering her Babe with the Powerbomb to Moné after driving the former champion face-first into cake.

The manner in which Moné has elevated Nightingale through the latter ending the former's dominant championship reign speaks to Moné's professionalism and understanding of long-term storytelling. Nightingale has emerged as one of wrestling's most organically popular performers, her genuine personality resonating with audiences in a manner that cannot be artificially manufactured.

Ring of Honor (ROH) World Champion Bandido defeated ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara in a contest that served as Bandido's final test before challenging AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman at next week's Maximum Carnage event. Despite Guevara's aggressive tactics, including a shooting star press to the floor and multiple high-impact maneuvers, Bandido prevailed via his 21 Plex finishing sequence.

Friedman's subsequent appearance demonstrated the champion's characteristic bravado and psychological warfare tactics. The AEW World Champion, accompanied by Jonathan Cruz, initially patronized Bandido by recounting his own accomplishments in Mexican wrestling before demanding Bandido surrender the Dynamite Diamond Ring and forfeit their scheduled championship match.

When Friedman instructed Cruz to translate his insults into Spanish, Bandido responded in perfect English, calling the champion "a stupid son of a bitch." The ensuing physical confrontation saw Friedman deliver a low blow, only for Bandido to execute 21 Plexes on both Cruz and Friedman. The challenger's decision to hoist the AEW World Championship created a striking visual that suggested next week's contest may prove more competitive than initially anticipated.

The match between Toni Storm and Marina Shafir concluded via disqualification when Death Riders members Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia interfered on Shafir's behalf. Despite the non-decisive finish, the segment advanced multiple storylines, including the complicated dynamic between Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Orange Cassidy.

When Shirakawa rushed to Storm's aid following the disqualification, Shafir dispatched both women before Cassidy and Roderick Strong emerged to restore order. The visual of Cassidy assisting both Storm and Shirakawa back to the locker room area added another dimension to a storyline that has captivated audiences with its nuanced character work.

Darby Allin's pursuit of PAC throughout the evening culminated in a backstage confrontation wherein Allin utilized a fire extinguisher, garbage receptacle, and skateboard to subdue his rival. The segment concluded with Allin threatening to break PAC's ankle unless the Death Riders member agreed to a rematch, which PAC reluctantly accepted under duress.

The physicality and desperation displayed by Allin underscored his character's willingness to employ any means necessary to achieve his objectives, a trait that has endeared him to audiences since his AEW debut.

The evening's Lights Out main event saw former bitter rivals Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland unite against their common adversaries, HOOK and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps. The unsanctioned nature of the contest allowed for the employment of chairs, staple guns, cinder blocks, and chains in a brutal display that tested all four competitors' pain thresholds.

The match featured numerous memorable sequences, including Strickland executing a Death Valley Driver to HOOK on the ring apron, Page stapling both opponents, and Hobbs delivering a world's strongest slam onto cinder blocks. The Opps Dojo's interference seemed to secure victory for HOOK and Hobbs until Prince Nana threw scalding coffee in Hobbs' face, allowing Page and Strickland to regain control.

The climactic sequence saw Strickland deliver his Swerve Stomp while Page executed a Deadeye onto the cinder blocks. When HOOK attempted a final comeback, Page's chain-assisted elbow strike and Strickland's House Call kick set up Page's Buckshot Lariat. The submission finish, with Page applying a chain-assisted chokehold while HOOK hung over the top rope, provided a definitive conclusion to this chapter of their rivalry.

That two of AEW's most prominent homegrown stars—performers whose careers reached unprecedented heights within this organization—closed the first Dynamite of 2026 speaks volumes about the promotion's commitment to its original roster members. The match represented the culmination of their intertwining character arcs as the former bitter rivals, now stalwart allies, inflicted the legendary violence once directed at each other against their enemies, proving unbeatable against all odds when united.

The return of legendary broadcaster Jim Ross to the announce position added gravitas to the proceedings. Ross, working the entire three-hour broadcast in his home state, demonstrated the wit and encyclopedic knowledge that has made him wrestling's most respected voice. His chemistry with Tony Schiavone, whose genuine enthusiasm for the product remains infectious, and Excalibur, whose technical knowledge anchors each broadcast, created an announce team that enhanced rather than detracted from the in-ring action.

A particularly poignant moment occurred when Ross called the Young Bucks' return, having been instrumental in Perry's early career trajectory, specifically advocating for the "Jungle Jack Perry" moniker that has become synonymous with the performer's identity today.

Wednesday's Dynamite established numerous intriguing directions for AEW's 2026 trajectory. The announcement that Kenny Omega will return at Maximum Carnage adds considerable anticipation to next week's program. Triangle of Madness' challenge to Statlander, Nightingale, and Cameron promises an exciting women's division showcase. Mark Briscoe's upcoming TNT Championship defense against Hechicero on Collision received proper promotion through Briscoe's pre-recorded segment from his Delaware farm.

The Tulsa audience's investment in every segment, from their audible gasps during dramatic moments to their enthusiastic support for beloved performers, created an atmosphere reminiscent of AEW's earliest events. Their participation elevated the broadcast, transforming it from a mere wrestling program into a communal experience.

All Elite Wrestling's opening Dynamite of 2026 demonstrated why the promotion has become essential viewing for discerning wrestling enthusiasts. The blend of athletic excellence, complex storytelling, and authentic performer-audience connection creates a product that respects its viewership's intelligence while delivering spectacular entertainment. As the promotion enters its seventh year of existence, Wednesday's program suggested that AEW's best days may still lie ahead.

