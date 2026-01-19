Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: rascalz, trey miguel, wrestling

Trey Miguel Released From AEW Days After Rascalz Signing

Trey Miguel was reportedly released from AEW after The Rascalz signed with the promotion, with the decision allegedly coming "from way up.

Article Summary Trey Miguel has been released from AEW just days after The Rascalz signed with the promotion.

The release reportedly came from high-level sources above AEW and Tony Khan, with reasons undisclosed.

Miguel asked for privacy and support for The Rascalz, while fans speculate on the abrupt decision.

Past controversies involving Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz resurface amidst the current situation.

In a surprising turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling community, Trey Miguel has reportedly been released from his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) contract mere days after the organization announced the signing of The Rascalz faction. The abrupt departure marks an unusual conclusion to what should have been a celebratory beginning for the high-flying performer and his teammates.

Miguel took to social media on Sunday to address his status, posting a message that read: "Taking a break from wrestling. Please respect my space and don't tag me in any posts or comments. Go support The Rascalz still." The statement, while brief, suggested that the wrestler's absence from AEW programming would extend beyond a simple hiatus.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, reporting on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the circumstances surrounding Miguel's release remain shrouded in ambiguity. "No one's really saying much. Well, some people are saying certain things, but my understanding is whatever it is, it came from up above," Alvarez stated. He further clarified that the decision allegedly originated from sources beyond AEW's talent roster or company president Tony Khan. "I know there's a lot of rumors but it had nothing to do with anybody in AEW talent, anything like that, or Tony. Something happened from way up and he was released," Alvarez reported.

The development comes as a particularly unexpected twist given that AEW officially announced the signing of The Rascalz just last Thursday. The faction, consisting of Miguel, Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed, had recently concluded their respective contractual arrangements with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). The timing of the announcement, occurring just prior to TNA's Thursday Night Impact debut on AMC, had been viewed as a strategic acquisition for AEW.

The first indication that something was amiss came during Saturday's AEW Collision, when Wentz, Xavier, and Reed appeared in a backstage segment without Miguel. Observant fans immediately noted the absence of the fourth member, sparking speculation across social media platforms and wrestling news outlets.

While the specific reasons for Miguel's release have not been officially disclosed, the wrestling industry has witnessed similar situations in recent years. In 2020, Miguel issued an apology for homophobic comments he had made on social media. Such controversies have previously impacted wrestler-network relationships in AEW's history. The late Jay Briscoe, a Ring of Honor (ROH) star, was reportedly prevented from appearing on AEW television due to past controversial statements on gay marriage, a situation that allegedly involved an executive at Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), AEW's broadcast partner. That particular executive is no longer with the company, according to industry reports.

Interestingly, Miguel is not the only member of The Rascalz to have faced professional consequences stemming from past controversies. Wentz himself was released from World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) NXT brand after a photograph surfaced online showing him mimicking Adolf Hitler. Wentz subsequently apologized for the image and has since rehabilitated his career, currently remaining under contract with AEW as part of The Rascalz.

The contrast between the treatment of Wentz and Miguel raises questions about the specific nature of Miguel's situation, particularly given the vague characterization of the decision coming "from way up above." The phrase suggests involvement from corporate entities or executives beyond AEW's internal management structure, potentially indicating that broadcast partners or parent companies may have exercised influence over the roster decision.

For The Rascalz, the loss of Miguel represents a significant blow to the faction's presentation in AEW. The group had built a strong following through their work in TNA and previous appearances in WWE's NXT brand, establishing themselves as one of the more popular high-flying factions in contemporary wrestling. The remaining three members now face the challenge of reestablishing their identity within AEW's tag team and trios divisions without one of their founding members.

As of this writing, neither AEW nor Miguel have released official statements providing additional clarity on the situation. The wrestling community awaits further information that might illuminate the circumstances behind this unexpected development.

