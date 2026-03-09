Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Launches MyAEW Streaming Service Outside US and Canada

All Elite Wrestling unveils MyAEW.com, a new streaming platform offering live shows, PPVs, and archives to international fans starting at $7.99/month.

Article Summary AEW launches MyAEW.com for fans outside the US and Canada, offering live and on-demand wrestling content.

Subscription tiers start at $7.99/month, featuring AEW Dynamite, Collision, ROH Honor Club TV, and PPV access.

A free FAST channel streams archived AEW Dynamite worldwide; future platform expansions are planned.

Developed with Kiswe, MyAEW centralizes AEW's digital content for the international wrestling community.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the professional wrestling organization founded in 2019, has officially unveiled MyAEW.com, a comprehensive streaming platform developed in partnership with technology company Kiswe. The service, which launched on March 9, 2026, provides fans outside the United States and Canada with direct access to live and on-demand wrestling content, representing a significant expansion of the promotion's digital footprint.

The platform offers a tiered subscription model designed to accommodate varying levels of fan engagement. For $7.99 per month, international subscribers gain access to live episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, the promotion's flagship weekly programming. This base tier also includes live episodes of Ring of Honor (ROH) Honor Club TV, live ROH pay-per-view events, the complete AEW television archive, and AEW-produced podcasts.

Fans seeking more comprehensive coverage can opt for the premium tier, priced at $19.99 monthly, which encompasses all base-tier offerings plus one live AEW pay-per-view event airing during the current billing month and access to select pay-per-view archives. The platform also offers an annual subscription option for this premium tier at $119.99, providing subscribers with a modest discount compared to monthly payments.

The launch precedes AEW Revolution, one of the promotion's marquee annual events, which features prominent wrestlers including Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Willow Nightingale, and tag teams FTR and The Young Bucks.

In addition to subscription-based content, MyAEW.com features a complimentary Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel accessible globally, including territories within North America. Currently, this channel broadcasts archived episodes of AEW Dynamite. The organization has not yet clarified whether this FAST channel will eventually be distributed through established platforms such as PlutoTV or similar services.

Tony Khan, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, and Head of Creative for AEW, expressed enthusiasm regarding the partnership. "We are excited to partner with Kiswe for the launch of the new MyAEW platform," Khan stated. "Kiswe has set the standard for digital content across all forms of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to have AEW alongside other leaders in this space as we continue to evolve the platform and best serve fans around the world."

Glenn Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Kiswe, reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing the technological capabilities underlying the platform. "AEW has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and Kiswe is proud to be the technology partner powering it," Booth remarked. "MyAEW was built to become the central hub for the AEW community, directly connecting one of the most passionate fanbases in sports and entertainment to the content they love by giving them unprecedented access to the ring and beyond."

The collaboration between AEW and Kiswe represents a strategic effort to consolidate the promotion's digital presence while expanding accessibility for international audiences. Kiswe, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, specializes in streaming technology and has previously partnered with prominent entities across sports and entertainment sectors.

According to the official announcement, MyAEW.com is positioned as the initial phase of a long-term developmental trajectory, with additional features and enhancements planned for implementation throughout the coming year. The platform is designed to serve as a centralized destination for professional wrestling enthusiasts, offering both live event coverage and supplementary content.

Prospective users can visit MyAEW.com to establish account credentials. AEW has indicated that further details regarding platform capabilities and content offerings will be disclosed in subsequent announcements.

The streaming service launch occurs amid an evolving media landscape for professional wrestling, as organizations increasingly pursue direct-to-consumer distribution models to complement traditional broadcast partnerships. AEW's weekly programs currently air on TBS and TNT, with simultaneous streaming on HBO Max within the United States. Warner Bros Discover is currently in the process of being acquired by Paramount, with AEW programming expected to continue under the terms of the current deal with the new company.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!