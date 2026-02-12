Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, brody king, wrestling

Report: WBD Blocked Brody King From AEW Dynamite Over Anti-ICE Chant

WBD reportedly prevented Brody King from appearing on AEW Dynamite to avoid a repeat of last week's viral anti-ICE chant, virtually guaranteeing its recurrence.

Article Summary Warner Bros. Discovery blocked Brody King from AEW Dynamite to prevent another anti-ICE chant incident.

The decision was driven by fears of regulatory backlash amid WBD's pursuit of a Netflix acquisition.

Fans vow to continue "Fuck ICE" chants, making WBD's attempt at censorship likely to backfire.

Brody King remains set to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam Australia.

The intersection of professional wrestling and political expression has once again produced consequential reverberations, though this time the controversy stems not from what transpired on screen, but rather from what was conspicuously absent. According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, reporting on today's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the media conglomerate that serves as All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) television broadcast partner and holds a minority ownership stake in the promotion, intervened to prevent wrestler Brody King from appearing on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The apparent motivation: to preclude a recurrence of the explosive and viral "Fuck ICE" chant that dominated headlines following last week's broadcast from Las Vegas.

The decision is particularly conspicuous given the proximity of this Sunday's AEW Grand Slam Australia pay-per-view event, where King is scheduled to challenge Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, for the AEW World Championship. In conventional wrestling promotional logic, both participants in a marquee championship contest would be prominently featured on the final television broadcast before the event. The absence of any interaction between the challenger and the champion on what should have been the crescendo of their narrative arc represents a glaring departure from standard practice and an unmistakable concession to external pressure.

Not a Tony Khan Call to Keep Brody King Off Show

Meltzer's reporting painted an unambiguous picture of the decision-making apparatus at work, explicitly absolving AEW President Tony Khan of responsibility for the creative omission.

"The deal is that they didn't want the fans in the arena to be chanting that. If Brody came out, there was that risk," Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio. "This is again not a Tony call. This is from above. Nobody wants to get on Trump's bad side."

Meltzer further elaborated on the corporate calculus undergirding the decision, noting that WBD is currently pursuing a potential acquisition by streaming giant Netflix — a transaction that would require regulatory approval from the federal government.

"It's just a chant, but, unfortunately, they've got a company they're trying to sell and get regulatory approval from a guy who is gonna take that stuff personal," Meltzer continued. "That's just how it is. No Brody King on the show. Of course Brody King and MJF should have had a segment on the show."

The implications of this reporting are as dispiriting as they are unsurprising. A publicly traded media corporation, ostensibly operating within the framework of a free market economy and a constitutional republic that enshrines the right to free expression, has apparently subordinated creative and editorial decisions to the perceived sensitivities of the Trump administration — an administration that has demonstrated, with neither subtlety nor shame, its willingness to wield regulatory authority as an instrument of political retribution against entities and individuals who dare to displease the president.

A Pattern of Corporate Capitulation

The WBD situation does not exist in isolation. It represents merely the latest data point in an accelerating pattern of corporate genuflection before an administration that has operated with brazen disregard for the norms, institutions, and legal frameworks that ostensibly constrain executive power in a democratic society. From media organizations tempering coverage to networks canceling shows to pollsters ending presidential approval ratings, the landscape of American corporate governance has been systematically distorted by the gravitational pull of an administration that treats regulatory approval processes not as impartial adjudications of legal merit, but as transactional leverage to enforce political compliance.

That WBD finds itself particularly susceptible to this dynamic is a function of circumstance and timing. The company's pursuit of a Netflix acquisition places it in an extraordinarily vulnerable position, requiring the benediction of federal regulators who serve at the pleasure of President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump, a figure who has demonstrated, repeatedly and without equivocation, that he interprets any public criticism or opposition as a personal affront warranting punitive response, counter to his own followers' supposed (but obviously performative and hypocritical) desire for uncensored speech. The chilling effect this produces on corporate decision-making is precisely the intended consequence, creating an environment where self-censorship becomes the path of least resistance and the First Amendment is rendered functionally decorative.

It bears noting that this corporate timidity unfolds against a backdrop of genuine human tragedy. The "Fuck ICE" chants that erupted in Las Vegas last week were not merely reflexive profanity for its own sake. They emerged from an audience galvanized by the killings of American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti during encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents amid mass deportation operations that critics and constitutional scholars have characterized as flagrantly unconstitutional. King's charitable endeavors — including a collaboration with comic book artist Daniel Warren Johnson and Headlocked Comics that raised fifty-eight thousand dollars for immigrant rights organizations — have positioned him as a genuine advocate leveraging his platform for demonstrable social good.

The Streisand Effect in Steel Chairs

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of WBD's intervention is the sheer predictability of its counterproductive consequences. The decision to suppress King's appearance in order to prevent political chanting has, with absolute mathematical certainty, guaranteed that such chanting will not merely continue but intensify, proliferate, and metastasize across every subsequent AEW broadcast for the foreseeable future, and potentially the MAGA-leaning AEW rival WWE shows as well due to fandom cross-polination.

Wrestling audiences are, by nature and tradition, a contrarian and demonstrative cohort. They are uniquely attuned to the machinations of corporate interference in the product they consume, and they respond to perceived censorship with the enthusiasm and creativity that has defined fan culture since the inception of the medium. The moment reports surfaced that King had been deliberately excluded from programming, social media platforms erupted with pledges from AEW's passionate fanbase to deliver "Fuck ICE" chants at every available opportunity — not merely when King appears, but as a generalized expression of defiance against corporate capitulation to authoritarian pressure.

This represents a textbook manifestation of what internet culture has colloquially termed the Streisand Effect: the phenomenon whereby attempts to suppress information or expression invariably amplify the very thing one seeks to conceal. WBD's strategic calculation, that removing King from one broadcast would contain the political expression, betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of both wrestling fan culture and the dynamics of political speech in the digital age. The chants were already going to happen when King appeared at Grand Slam Australia. Now they will happen every single week, directed at no one in particular and everyone simultaneously, a perpetual reminder that the attempt at suppression occurred.

The Broader Context

The timing of this corporate cowardice is particularly instructive when viewed against the broader political landscape. The Trump administration has, in recent weeks, found itself navigating the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, documents in which Trump features with such prominence and frequency that one could be forgiven for concluding he is the principal character in the entire sordid narrative. The administration's apparent strategy of generating cascading controversies and crises to saturate the media environment and thereby dilute attention from any single damaging revelation is a well-documented tactic, and the willingness of corporate entities like WBD to participate in this ecosystem of distraction, whether through active collaboration or passive compliance, serves the administration's interests regardless of intent.

The Republican Party, for its part, has demonstrated a thoroughgoing institutional commitment to enabling rather than constraining executive overreach. The party that once professed devotion to free market principles, limited government, and individual liberty has revealed those commitments to be entirely contingent upon whether the exercise of authoritarian power serves its partisan objectives. The regulatory apparatus that WBD fears is wielded not by an impartial bureaucracy but by political appointees operating within a party structure that has abandoned any pretense of principled governance in favor of abject fealty to a single individual.

What Comes Next for Brody King and AEW

Meltzer himself acknowledged the intractable nature of the situation WBD has created for itself. "When he comes back, it will happen again," he noted on Wrestling Observer Radio. "I don't know how they're going to handle it."

This is, in essence, the fundamental problem with appeasement as corporate strategy. Having demonstrated to both the audience and the political apparatus that they will yield to pressure, WBD has simultaneously emboldened the administration to demand further concessions and galvanized fans to escalate their expressions of dissent. The company now finds itself in the unenviable position of having satisfied neither constituency while alienating both.

King, for his part, remains scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam Australia this Sunday, and has rocketed to superstardom amongst AEW's fanbase. Whether WBD's intervention extends to attempting to influence the outcome of that contest, or to limiting King's future television appearances, remains to be seen. What is abundantly clear is that the audience will make its voice heard, as wrestling audiences always have, regardless of whether any corporate entity finds that voice convenient or comfortable.

The episode serves as a microcosmic illustration of a broader American malaise: the systematic erosion of expressive freedom not through explicit legal prohibition but through the implicit threat of regulatory punishment, producing a landscape where corporations preemptively silence the speech they fear might provoke retaliation from those in power. That this dynamic now extends to determining which professional wrestlers appear on a Wednesday night cable television program is simultaneously absurd and deeply alarming, a farcical symptom of a profoundly serious democratic deterioration.

AEW Grand Slam Australia streams this Sunday on pay-per-view. AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday nights at 8PM Eastern on TBS and streaming on HBO Max, and AEW Collision airs Saturday nights at 8PM Eastern on TNT and HBO Max.

