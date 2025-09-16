Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon: Olivia Cooke on Need for Intimacy Coordinators

Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon) on reluctant actors being branded "difficult" with sex scenes and the need for intimacy coordinators.

It's hard to believe that in 2025, with the advent of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood, we continue to have safety issues. At least, that's according to House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke, who plays Queen Alicent Hightower in the Ryan Condal-created Game of Thrones spinoff. While promoting her Prime Video thriller series The Girlfriend, the Ready Player One (2018) star spoke to The I Paper about the struggles actresses still face when they're unsure about having to film a sex scene.

House of the Dragon Star Oliva Cooke on How Intimacy Coordinators Made Sets Safer, but Industry Issues Remain

Cooke credits the tireless and invaluable work of intimacy coordinators in guiding any performer who's unsure of any related scene they're about to engage in. "It's amazing to me that people had to just fudge their way through those scenes before those people existed," she said, stressing that sex scenes put actors in "really precarious and vulnerable situations." When things go wrong, Cooke continues, "those who are just starting out and don't have the vocabulary to say what they're not comfortable with. And for women, who'll often get labelled 'difficult' or 'a bitch' for speaking up."

As part of the world that George R. R. Martin built, Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have their share of visceral moments, which include traditional sex scenes, orgies, and sexual assault. Cooke credits "good intimacy coordinators" for becoming an invaluable presence on set as they will "sense hesitation and become your voice." The actress understands the importance of such scenes, explaining that "showing intimacy, passion is an integral part of reflecting the human experience," she believes it can be done without actors left feeling that "a chunk of yourself has been taken".

House of the Dragon returns for season three in 2026. The Girlfriend, which also stars Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, Karen Henthorn, Tanya Moodie, and Shalom Burne-Franklin, is available on Prime Video. For more, you can check out the complete interview.

