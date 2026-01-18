Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes, cbs news, opinion

60 Minutes Finally Confirms "Inside CECOT" Segment Airing Tonight

Shortly before the news show was set to hit our screens, CBS's 60 Minutes confirmed that the pulled "Inside CECOT" segment will air tonight.

UPDATE: An hour before the newsmagazine was set to hit screens, CBS News' 60 Minutes confirmed via social media that "Inside CECOT" will air during tonight's episode. Here's a rundown of tonight's segments:

MINNEAPOLIS – Cecilia Vega reports on rising tensions following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

INSIDE CECOT – Sharyn Alfonsi speaks with some of the Venezuelans sent to CECOT, one of El Salvador's harshest prisons.

CROCODILES – The Australian saltwater crocodile population is surging, creating friction with their human neighbors.

And here's a look at the show rundown that went out, confirming reporting from earlier today (original report below):

ORIGINAL REPORT: Nearly a month after CBS News Chief of Staff Bari Weiss pulled a segment from the long-running news program that was critical of the Trump Administration, only hours before it was set to air, reports are that CBS's 60 Minutes will finally air "Inside CECOT," according to CNN's Brian Stelter. At the time of this writing, no official word has gone out on CBS or CBS News' social media, or on CBS News' press site. It should be noted that if the segment airs tonight, it will do so with less than 4 hours to go before airtime; not exactly a large amount of time to get the word out about the segment. In addition, CBS's 60 Minutes will compete with NBC's NFL Divisional Playoff game featuring the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears.

In the segment, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi spoke with several Venezuelan individuals who were detained in El Salvador's CECOT (Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo/Terrorism Confinement Center) by the Trump Administration to discuss the brutal and torturous conditions they endured. Though the segment was cleared by the network's legal department and Standards and Practices, and given the green light to be sent to the press for promotion, the notice went out only hours before it was set to air that the segment was being pulled for a "future broadcast" (we have a full timeline of the controversy that followed here).

"Right now, the majority of Americans say they do not trust the press. It isn't because they're crazy," read the note from Weiss, President Tom Cibrowski, and new senior editors Charles Forelle and Adam Rubenstein, defending the decision to pull the segment. "To win back their trust, we have to work hard. Sometimes that means doing more legwork. Sometimes it means telling unexpected stories. Sometimes it means training our attention on topics that have been overlooked or misconstrued. And sometimes it means holding a piece about an important subject to make sure it is comprehensive and fair." The memo continued, "Such editorial decisions can cause a firestorm, particularly on a slow news week. And the standards for fairness we are holding ourselves to, particularly on contentious subjects, will surely feel controversial to those used to doing things one way. But to fulfill our mission, it's necessary."

Some backstory about the internal struggle to get Sharyn Alfonsi's "Inside CECOT" segment on the air: Alfonsi was very reluctant to make changes to the original report. But on Thursday, she was tasked with interviewing a Trump official, such as Kristi Noem or Tom Homan. Bari… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 18, 2026 Show Full Tweet

A silver lining in all of this is that, should the segment eventually air, we will have the opportunity to compare it to the original segment. Canadian television network Global TV uploaded and made the original episode available for viewing on its app (but not broadcast). Although the original episode was eventually taken down, it wasn't before many people had a chance to view it, download it, and share it on social media, YouTube, and Reddit.

