Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview, season 2, trailer

House of the Dragon S02E05 Trailer, Images & New Mini-Teaser Released

Check out the trailer, image gallery & new mini-teaser for the fifth chapter of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 2.

It was the episode that left folks talking for days – and tonight, we see the fallout from HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon S02E04: "The Red Dragon and the Gold" (directed by Alan Taylor and penned by Condal). Of course, we're talking about the epic dragon battle that left both sides with a better understanding of why dragons should always be the very last option in war – as Eve Best's Rhaenys learned, tragically. Here's a look at the image gallery and trailer that was released for this weekend's Clare Kilner-directed episode of HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 – including an image of what appears to be a fallen dragon being brought back/paraded – as well as a mini-teaser for tonight's chapter that was released earlier today:

Tonight. Stream a new episode of the HBO Original Series #HouseOfTheDragon tonight at 9 pm ET on Max. pic.twitter.com/5ZbhduoCI0 — Max (@StreamOnMax) July 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With the season's fifth chapter set to hit HBO and Max screens this weekend, here's a look back at previously released trailers and more for HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!