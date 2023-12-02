Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: ccxp, game of thrones, HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview, season 2

House of the Dragon Season 2 Teaser Previews Prequel Series' Return

Burning its way out of CCXP 2023, here's a preview for HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 2 - arriving in Summer 2024.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres Summer 2024, with a first-look revealed at CCXP 2023.

HBO & Ryan Condal confirmed a tighter 8-episode season.

Previous previews (like yesterday's key art posters) offer new season insights.

New and returning cast members set the stage for more drama.

Back in November, HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys screened the first official trailer for the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon during a press event showcasing what's to come next year. Unfortunately, no reporting on it was allowed – though we did get the official confirmation that the "Game of Thrones" prequel would hit screens in Summer 2024 – less than two years after the first season wrapped up its run. Now – thanks to this weekend's CCXP pop culture convention in Brazil – fans are getting a chance to check out what's to come, a day after the release of two very telling key art posters confirmed that footage would be dropping on Saturday.

"There was some question about the narrative shape of Season 2. We were developing it with Ryan Condal and [EP] Sara Hess, and we realized that we were sort of treading water narratively in the middle of the season. So it just felt much more rigorous, more urgent emotional arc for our characters if we compressed the season. And then that also dictated how we would kick off Season,' shared HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi during an interview back in May, explaining why the second season was running with eight episodes instead of ten. Now, here's your look at HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 – set to premiere in Summer 2024:

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne. Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

