Howard Stern: Post Malone Performs Alice in Chains/"Them Bones" Cover

Post Malone & an amazing choir brought an almost "grunge gospel" take to Alice in Chains' "Them Bones" on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

It's interesting because, looking back at our coverage of Howard Stern and the radio legend's SiriusXM show, we're usually covering things he has to say about politics, social issues, and the famous faces that he's interviewing (or what they have to say about his, sometimes). But we haven't done enough coverage of the musical artists that Stern & his team have on the show on a regular basis. Well, we thought we might want to change that after checking out Post Malone's cover of the classic Alice in Chains song, "Them Bones" – accompanied by an amazing band and a choir that gives Malone's cover an almost "grunge gospel" sound.

Here's a look at Malone's performance from earlier this week – and make sure to watch to the end for a chance to check out some amazing "warm up" from Malone's backing choir:

Recorded earlier in the year and released as the album's second single in September 1992, "Them Bones" is the opener to Alice in Chains' (Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, Mike Starr & Layne Staley) second album, Dirt. Here's a look at the official HD version of the original video – followed by some thoughts about the song that Cantrell had to share back in 1993:

"We [Alice in Chains] definitely have a very sarcastic sense of humor, even toward ourselves. You have to be able to laugh at yourself. The music is a way for us to let some serious things out because we're not really talkative people. It's hard for a lot of people to talk about emotions that are really deep pain and hurt and shit like that," Cantrell shared in a 1993 interview with RIP Magazine. "'Them Bones' is pretty cut and dried. It's a little sarcastic, but it's pretty much about dealing with your mortality and life. Everybody's going to die someday. Instead of being afraid of it, that's the way it is: so enjoy the time you've got. Live as much as you can – have as much fun as possible. Face your fear and live. I had family members die at a fairly early age, so I've always had kind of a phobia about it. Death freaks me out. I think it freaks a lot of people out. It's the end of life, depending on your views. It's a pretty scary thing. 'Them Bones' is trying to put that thought to rest. Use what you have left, and use it well."

