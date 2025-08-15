Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: howard stern

Howard Stern Will Address SiriusXM Status; Teaser Mocks Firing Rumors

In a teaser mocking the recent firing rumors, Howard Stern announced he would address his SiriusXM future on his show on September 2nd.

Article Summary Howard Stern teases announcement on his SiriusXM future amid contract expiration rumors.

Media reports claim Stern was fired or won't have his contract renewed; Stern mocks these rumors in a viral teaser video.

Official answer on Stern's next move coming September 2nd, directly from Stern himself.

Stern’s unique style keeps fans and media guessing about his career direction with and after SiriusXM.

Could SiriusXM host and radio icon Howard Stern be getting ready to retire? Is Stern looking to take on new media challenges when his SiriusXM contract expires at the end of this year? Could it be the other way around, with SiriusXM looking to move on from Stern? Earlier this month, the UK's The Sun reported (at this point, we're already arching our eyebrow) from an "insider" who chose to remain anonymous (our eyebrow is arching so much that it hurts) that SiriusXM would not be renewing his contract when it expires. Well, it didn't take long for some folks to believe that The Sun's report was credible, running headlines as if it were the sermon from the mountaintop. Taking to social media on Friday, Stern posted a video response to all the rumors and rumblings, announcing that he would directly address his future on-air on Tuesday, September 2nd.

The video above kicks off with a montage of speculation reporting about Stern's future, with folks dropping lines like, "The shock jock just got his walking papers from SiriusXM" and "The guillotine is coming for Howard Stern." From there, a voiceover narrator adds, "The tabloids have spoken. Howard Stern: Fired. Canceled. Is it really 'Bye-Bye Booey'? Chaos is swirling at 'The Howard Stern Show.' Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what's going on — or who to trust. Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2." With the multimedia landscape shifting regularly, Stern might be better served by looking at what other potential suitors might have to offer. Whatever folks may think of Stern, one way or another, he has a unique interviewing style that has afforded him a killer lineup of guests over the years who've joined him in studio for some very lengthy interview sessions.

