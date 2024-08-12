Posted in: Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Hysteria, peacock, preview, teaser

Hysteria! Peacock Previews Bowen, Campbell "Satanic Panic" Thriller

Check out Peacock's look at Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman's series Hysteria!, starring Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and Bruce Campbell.

What happens when a high school metal band decides to take advantage of the 1980s "Satanic Panic" to raise its profile – only to find themselves on the wrong side of a whole lot of pitchforks and fiery torches when a series of twisted murders, kidnapping, and alleged "supernatural" activity see the blame being laid at their feet? That's the premise behind writers/executive producers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman's upcoming pop-horror thriller series Hysteria!, starring Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness).

With all eight episodes set to hit Peacock on Friday, October 18th (USA Network & SYFY will simulcast the first episode that same day, with USA Network airing episodes each Friday), the series sees Bowen and Camp being joined by series regulars Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis and Nikki Hahn. Meanwhile, Campbell is joined by fellow recurring guest stars Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska. The first official teaser is waiting for you above, with an official overview, preliminary key art poster, and preview images waiting for you below:

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

"'What are those kids up to? Whatever it is, it can't be good.' That fear haunts every generation," shared Kane and Goodman about the upcoming series. "Children of the Atomic Age went on to terrifying their families by turning on, tuning in, and dropping out in the sixties. Those same 'free spirits' went on to vote for Reagan and called for censorship of the 'obscene' and 'satanic' heavy metal bands their own kids worshiped. Now, those kids are adults who rail against pronouns, TikTok, and a movie about Barbie. The cycle doesn't end. And it's hard to escape the feeling that someone, or something, is sitting by watching it all and laughing."

The series co-creators continued, "'Hysteria!' is about both sides of that generational fear. It's about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit, and aspirational at heart – and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet. "Our hope is that parents and children (of the appropriate age, of course) can enjoy the chills, the laughs, the music, and the heart of 'Hysteria!' together. Growing up is scary. So is parenting.

Stemming from UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Hysteria! is executive-produced by Kane and Goodman; John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Dungeons & Dragons, Game Night); Chris Bender and Jake Weiner for Good Fear Content (My Spy, Mulan, Under the Silver Lake). Scott Stoops for Good Fear serves as a supervising producer, with Episode 101 and 108 director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer, Kong: Skull Island) also executive-producing.

