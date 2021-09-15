I Know What You Did Last Summer Teaser: The Past Won't Quite Stay Dead

A little more than a month ago, viewers learned that Amazon Prime and writer, showrunner & EP Sara Goodman's (Preacher, Gossip Girl) series take on I Know What You Did Last Summer would be unleashing the first of its eight-episode season on Friday, October 15, and were treated to a set of preview images, too. But now that we're staring down a month until its premiere, the time seems about right for the first official trailer- and that's exactly what we have for you below. Based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel that also served as the basis of the iconic 1997 film, the series is set in a town full of secrets where a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night- a killer who has no intentions of stopping until they get their revenge.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the horror still to come when Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer hits streaming screens on October 15th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Know What You Did Last Summer | Official Teaser | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmbWNRPPNyY)

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

With a pilot directed by Craig Macneill (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), the series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Amazon Prime's I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman executive produces alongside Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster's James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.