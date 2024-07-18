Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, iatse, SAG-AFTRA, wga

IATSE Members Ratify Hollywood Basic, Area Standards Agreements

IATSE announced that its members have officially ratified new 2024-2027 Hollywood Basic and Area Standards Agreements with the AMPTP.

It's been a heck of a road, but the membership of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has now ratified the new 2024-2027 Hollywood Basic and Area Standards Agreements with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). When the dust settled on the voting – after more than a few folks called into question the AI aspects – 85.9% of voting members voted in favor of approving the Hollywood Basic, and 87.2% voted in favor of approving the Area Standards Agreement, with the new deals kicking off on August 4, 2024.

IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb shared in a statement, "IATSE's rank-and-file members have spoken, and their will is clear. Between significant wage increases, several craft-specific adjustments, bolstered health/pension benefits with new funding mechanisms, improved safety provisions, critical protections preventing misuse of artificial intelligence from displacing IATSE members, and more — The gains secured in these contracts mark a significant step forward for America's film and tv industry and its workers. This result shows our members agree, and now we must build on what these negotiations achieved."

Last month, IATSE reached a tentative agreement on a Hollywood Basic Agreement and Videotape Agreement with AMPTP – covering approximately 50,000 members of the mostly L.A.-based 13 West Coast Locals. Shortly after, a tentative agreement between IATSE and AMPTP on a new Area Standards Agreement was reached – comprising 23 Locals across the country (approximately 20,000 members). IATSE also noted that it continues to support Teamsters Local 399 and the Hollywood Basic Crafts, as well as the Animation Guild, in their ongoing negotiations with AMPTP (with both unions nearing the deadlines for their respective current deals)

Here's a look back at the seven-page "Tentative 2024-2027 Basic Agreement Summary" that was released at the end of last month – with Page 5 offering a rundown of AI policies/practices in the new three-year deal (images from IATSE):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!