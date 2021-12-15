Iconic Batman Beyond Production Cel Hits Auction Today

In 1999, creators Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnet propelled Gotham into the future with Batman Beyond. The series follows Terry McGinnis, a young man in 2039 Gotham who takes on the mantle of Batman with guidance from an elderly Bruce Wayne. The series is considered a cult classic and a fan favorite, offering a take on the characters that felt new, fresh, and interesting at the time. The sleek and sharp design of Terry's Batsuit quickly became iconic as a unique take on Batman. Though the animated series just ran for three seasons, the cult nature of its fanbase led to Terry's Batman being brought into DC Comics' titles with quite a few Batman Beyond titles cropping up over the years. Today, fans of this futuristic take on Gotham can bid on this crimson-drenched production cel from the animated series.

This production cel will come with a certificate of authenticity, which Heritage Auctions offers in their listing. You can take a look at the scan of the certificate here.

The full listing goes as follows.

Dramatically lit in stark, monochromatic red, Batman pilots the Batmobile in this stellar hand-painted original production cel from the award-winning cyberpunk animated series Batman Beyond. This a fantastic large closeup measuring 10.25" x 8.25" on the 12 field cel. The piece bears a Warner Brothers seal and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity. The cel is displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes, and it shows minor handling and edge wear from normal studio use with some surface scuffing. An eye-catching closeup of the iconic superhero, the condition is Very Good.

Batfans now is your chance. You can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this Batman Beyond production cel, which shows the next generation of crime-fighting in Gothan bathed in dramatic red. Best of luck to everyone attempting to add this incredible piece to their collections!