ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope Accuses Sting of Squealing on Cheating Wrestlers

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here once again to deliver the juiciest wrestling gossip on the internet. The latest tea was spilled by Juggalo gang leader Shaggy 2 Dope, and it comes via a podcast transcription by Ringside News. Apparently, comrade 2 Dope was playing a sort of word association game with wrestler names and the first thing came to mind regarding wrestling legend Sting was this:

Sting, dick. He's a rat. He f*cking told on all the wrestlers who were cheating on their wives. Just ratted them out. He turned f*cking Christian and ratted all of the boys in the back, told all their wives that they were all f*cking bitches.

As with all rumors, comrades, you should take this one about Sting with a grain of salt. Personally, I make it one of my firmest rules to never trust a clown, which is why I declared clownery illegal and had all clowns in my country rounded up by the secret police and executed like dogs. Nobody smiles that much if they don't have something to hide, my friends. Haw haw haw!

That said, the Insane Clown Posse spent some time in ECW, WWF, and WCW back in the 90s and have continued to run their ICP wrestling organization to this day, and technically remain active wrestlers, so maybe Shaggy 2 Dope can settle his beef with Sting in the ring. Meanwhile, AEW wrestlers looking to cheat on their spouses had better think twice, comrades, just in case The Icon is watching… and judging.

I know what it's like to have a bro that you cannot trust, comrades. Imagine my surprise when I learned back in the day that one of my closest amigos, Manuel Noriega, was working with the American CIA? Talk about breaking the bro code! But then again, if you think about, who broke the moral code first? It would be the a**holes cheating on their wife, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!