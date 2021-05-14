ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope Accuses Sting of Squealing on Cheating Wrestlers

Posted on
by

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here once again to deliver the juiciest wrestling gossip on the internet. The latest tea was spilled by Juggalo gang leader Shaggy 2 Dope, and it comes via a podcast transcription by Ringside News. Apparently, comrade 2 Dope was playing a sort of word association game with wrestler names and the first thing came to mind regarding wrestling legend Sting was this:

Sting, dick. He's a rat. He f*cking told on all the wrestlers who were cheating on their wives. Just ratted them out. He turned f*cking Christian and ratted all of the boys in the back, told all their wives that they were all f*cking bitches.

As with all rumors, comrades, you should take this one about Sting with a grain of salt. Personally, I make it one of my firmest rules to never trust a clown, which is why I declared clownery illegal and had all clowns in my country rounded up by the secret police and executed like dogs. Nobody smiles that much if they don't have something to hide, my friends. Haw haw haw!

That said, the Insane Clown Posse spent some time in ECW, WWF, and WCW back in the 90s and have continued to run their ICP wrestling organization to this day, and technically remain active wrestlers, so maybe Shaggy 2 Dope can settle his beef with Sting in the ring. Meanwhile, AEW wrestlers looking to cheat on their spouses had better think twice, comrades, just in case The Icon is watching… and judging.

Sting watches Darby Allin's back on AEW Dynamite... but what else is he watching, comrades?! Haw haw haw haw! [Photo: All Elite Wrestling]
Sting watches Darby Allin's back on AEW Dynamite… but what else is he watching, comrades?! Haw haw haw haw! [Photo: All Elite Wrestling]
I know what it's like to have a bro that you cannot trust, comrades. Imagine my surprise when I learned back in the day that one of my closest amigos, Manuel Noriega, was working with the American CIA? Talk about breaking the bro code! But then again, if you think about, who broke the moral code first? It would be the a**holes cheating on their wife, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!

About El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!