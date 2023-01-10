iHeartPodcasts, Abominable Pictures Team for Comedy Podcast Slate Brewster High, the first in a slate of comedy podcasts from iHeartMedia & Abominable Pictures/Honorable Mention, launched on iHeartPodcasts.

iHeartMedia has announced a new iHeartPodcast slate of scripted and unscripted shows in collaboration with Abominable Pictures and Honorable Mention, Abominable Picture's audio production arm — this slate furthers the growth of iHeart's robust list of over 750 original podcasts. Founded by Jonathan Stern, Abominable Pictures is the production company behind popular comedy series, including Murderville (Netflix), Wet Hot American Summer (Netflix), Children's Hospital (Adult Swim), and Burning Love (Hulu).

"Ever since I was an infant, I've been a podcast enthusiast," said Stern. "But I always wanted to hear more comedies. Fortunately, so does iHeart." "We are thrilled to be teaming up with Jonathan, Abominable Pictures, and Honorable Mention to bring our audiences more hilarious shows," said Will Pearson, President, iHeartPodcasts. "He and his team are responsible for countless cult classics in comedy, and we can't wait to share these brilliant new podcasts with listeners everywhere."

Attention podcast fans! The iHeartPodcast Awards are back to celebrate the very best in podcasting on Tuesday, March 14th. From true crime to comedy, the awards will recognize the top podcasts in over 25 categories. Mark your calendars! pic.twitter.com/eKszmhtH3Q — iHeartPodcasts (@iHeartPodcasts) December 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The first show to launch from the slate is Brewster High — which premiered today, January 10th, and is presented by iHeartPodcasts and Abominable Pictures/Honorable Mention. This 10-part scripted comedy follows a group of students who suspect the official story about the mysterious disappearance of their beloved Ultimate Frisbee star is a lie. They do some digging, uncovering mysteries that don't quite add up — a Frisbee gambling ring, a biker gang (well, dad cyclists), a rigged talent show, and all sorts of torrid affairs. As our crew gets consumed by their quest for the truth, their personal lives struggle, but they gain good material for their college application essays. The first three episodes of Brewster High, executive produced by Stern and Keith Quinn, are available now, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.

iHeartPodcasts' upcoming slate with Abominable Pictures and Honorable Mention also includes:

"Debunked" Launching 2023 (Unscripted): From former CIA officers John Sipher and Jerry O'Shea and executive producers Adam Davidson and Jonathan Stern. Two former CIA operatives look at a new conspiracy every week and figure out how to pull it off themselves.

"Table Read" Launching 2023 (Unscripted ): An improv-sketch hybrid from sketch group The Cook County Social Club (Greg Hess, Brendan Jennings, Andy Miara & Mark Raterman), "Table Read" features a group of aspiring screenwriters as they workshop dubious scripts and then try and pitch the "best" of them.