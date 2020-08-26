I'm Sorry Canceled by truTV; Andrea Savage Posts Video Response

In what's looks like a decision based on a combination of the fallout from COVID-19 production shutdowns earlier this year and WarnerMedia's continued move to reduce its debt while restructuring, truTV's Andrea Savage-starring comedy I'm Sorry (one of BCTV's favorite sitcoms) has been canceled. In what's starting to sound all too familiar (see Comedy Central's Drunk History and Tosh.0), the news comes months after the series was renewed for a 10-episode third season that was expected to air later this year.

Deadline Hollywood reports that the series was two weeks into filming the new season when the pandemic shut down production in March. At the time the news of the show's demise broke, the scripts for all 10 episodes were complete with Savage and the producers mapping out production scenarios. Here's a look at the statement released by truTV to DH: "Due to circumstances created by COVID, we, unfortunately, cannot move forward with production on the third season of I'm Sorry. We admire Andrea Savage's irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well."

Savage posted a series of videos to Instagram on Tuesday night addressing the decision, and from what we're reading from the caption included, it looks like the series might be shopped elsewhere: "anyone is looking for a show that has 10 eps already written, partially shot and ready to go, you know where to find us." Here's a look at Savage's five-part video post: