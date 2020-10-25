Impact Bound for Glory Recap – Rich Swann Gets Revenge on Eric Young

In the main event of Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory PPV, Rich Swann looks for revenge, and a championship win, against Eric Young. Did he get them both? Find out below.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, where I watch all the wrestling I can possibly stomach — sometimes more — and tell you about it so you can do something more productive with your life.

From Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, comes Impact Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year: Bound for Glory. Tonight's card features a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match where the winner earns a title shot at a time and place of their choosing, as if the title shot was money, and they were putting it somewhere for safekeeping, like a bank. Plus, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, and Rohit Raju will face off in a 6-Way Scramble for the Impact X-Division Championship. Also, The Good Brothers, The North, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, and The Motor City Machine Guns compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Eddie Edwards takes on Ken Shamrock. Moose faces Ec3 in an undisclosed location (read: another part of Skyway Studios) for the TNA Championship. Kylie Rae challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. And in the main event, Rich Swann fights Eric Young for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Recap Part 7

Rich Swann comes out to challenge Eric Young for the Impact World Championship. Young comes out second. David Penzer does the introductions. If Impact is gonna end this PPV on a high note and overshadow some of the missteps tonight, Swann needs to win here.

Rich Swann vs. Eric Young – Impact World Championship Match

Young tries to go right after Swann's previously-injured ankle, but Swann dodges him repeatedly. Swann takes control and delivers a beating to Young on the outside. Young is running away now. He backs up the entrance ramp and throws a mini-tantrum, then he gets back into the ring to try again.

Young takes Swann down now and goes for the ankle again, but Swann tosses him out through the middle rope. He follows up with a dropkick through the ropes and a running senton off the apron. Swann hits some chops outside, but Young then sort of backdrops him onto his head on the apron. Swann sells an injury to his neck here and Young gets in the ring, hoping for a countout, but Swann makes it in.

Young hits a neckbreaker off the top rope but Swann kicks out. He's selling like he's dead though. Young goes to work on Swann's neck and it's all Young for the middle portion of the match. Young stalks Swann around the ring, hitting whatever he wants whenever he wants. This continues until Swann hocks a giant loogie into his own hand, which fires him up for some reason.

Swann hits a big judo flip off the top rope on Young and now Young is down, but Swann can't pin him. Oh, commentary is saying there's blood in Swann's mouth. That's what the loogie is about I guess, though I didn't see any blood in it myself. Swann hits a series of spinning back kicks on Young. He hits a frogsplash and gets a two-count.

Swann's comeback is interrupted when Young bites his face on the turnbuckles and then hits a diving elbow. He puts a crossface on Swann. Swann makes it to the ropes. They exchange punches. Young hits another neckbreaker and gets two. He puts an ankle lock on Swann, and Swan makes it to the ropes again. Young goes for a piledriver, but Swann reverses it. He hits some kicks and a splash for two. He goes up to the top turnbuckle but Young catches him and puts him in the tree of woe. He works the ankle against the turnbuckle, but Swann hits a cutter and then another cutter. He goes up top and hits the Phoenix Splash. That's enough for the three-count!

Winner: Rich Swann

The Impact Roster comes out to celebrate with Rich Swann after the match.

Overall, I feel like Impact dropped the ball a little bit tonight. Bound for Glory was a good PPV overall, but there were some missteps, like a somewhat lackluster tag team match with a baffling finish, and a bait-and-switch in the Knockouts Championship match. But this was a great main event and that does a lot to help viewers forget any flaws. Impact, in terms of storytelling, has been on a roll all year. In terms of wrestling, they're also generally really good, and they have a tremendous roster.

But they're suffering more than Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and Dynamite when it comes to their set. It's hard to complain about that when Impact is also probably being the safest of anyone with the coronavirus pandemic, but still, using the same set with no audience after all this time is taking some kind of toll. I don't know what the solution is to that, but it does take away from the big show feel an event like Bound for Glory is meant to have when it doesn't look any different than every other Impact show since March.

