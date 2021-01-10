Impact Genesis Results: Moose vs. Willie Mack – I Quit Match

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Genesis special. This one ought to be the final match of the night, so thanks for giving Bleeding Cool your clicks tonight.

Impact Wrestling's first Impact Plus special of 2021, Genesis, emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 9th. With the Hard to Kill PPV only a week away, Genesis is focused primarily on the return of the Super X Cup tournament, which will take place entirely during the show. The tournament's brackets pit Ace Austin against Suicide, Daivari vs. Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve vs. Trey Lamar, and KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian in the opening round, while the semi-finals and final will take place later in the night. In addition, Genesis features an I Quit match between Moose and Willie Mack that will, hopefully, settle the pair's differences once and for all. Finally, in the last advertised match of the show, Jazz delays her retirement one more time for a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace. Of course, it would be surprising if there weren't at least a few developments in the matchups planned for Hard to Kill on tonight's show.

Impact Genesis Results Part 9

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne shill for next week's Hard to Kill PPV. Matthews, you're preaching to the choir here. If people are subscribed to Impact Plus and watching this show, they're almost certainly also planning to get the PPV next weekend. Then it's finally time for the main event.

Moose vs. Willie Mack – I Quit Match

Willie Mack wanted this match with Moose, even though his past experience in losing repeatedly to him gives no indication he'll fare better here. The match takes place entirely in the ring and the ringside area. Moose has the advantage over Mack early but wants to punish him instead of winning the match. Mack makes a comeback and beats Moose brutally with a steel chair and even hits two Six Star Frogsplashes, but Moose won't quit.

Mack goes for a third frogsplash, this time with a chair involved, but Moose jumps up and crotches him on the ropes, which sets up an insane sit-out powerbomb off the apron through a table, but really it's just both men's legs that go through the table. The rest of their bodies land straight on the floor on either side of the table. Mack's elbow is cut open from the fall.

That's not even the finish. They have another long exchange of moves in the ring as neither man is willing to quit. Mack hits a superplex on Moose onto a pile of chairs (landing in the worst possible way with their heads and necks right on the chairs).

Left with no options as Mack won't quit, Moose puts a chair around an unconscious Mack's neck and prepares to end his career with another chair. Rich Swann runs out to stop him. He says Moose has gone too far. He offers Moose a shot at the Impact World Championship. Moose thanks him and quits the match.

Winner: Willie Mack

This extremely violent match was a good way to end Genesis, and, hopefully, Moose and Willie Mack's feud. It's not that we haven't gotten some good matches out of it, but Mack has lost again and again and it's time for him to feud with someone he can actually beat (and yes, the other guy quitting after rendering you unconscious and helpless still counts as you losing). As for Moose, I look forward to his match with Rich Swann and hope he unifies the TNA and Impact Championships.

