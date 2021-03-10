Impact Ratings Improve as AEW Crossover Ramps Back Up

This week's episode of Impact Wrestling saw increased viewership for the Sacrifice go-home show. 144,000 viewers tuned into Impact on AXS TV last night, 10,000 more than watched the show last week. Impact also improved in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily, earning a .04 instead of a .03 this week. Impact was ranked in 117th place for the night on cable.

Impact Ratings are Up, and They Could Continue to Grow

While Impact's viewership is still down compared to the high after Kenny Omega won the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley and promised to show up on Impact with it last year, but that could change in the coming weeks. Announced on this week's show, the winner of a title unification match at Sacrifice on Saturday between Impact Champion Rich Swann and TNA Champion Moose will go on to face Omega in a title vs. title match at April's Rebellion PPV. The prospect of a wrestler from either AEW or Impact holding the championship of the other is rare in wrestling, but barring a screwjob finish that would surely infuriate fans, it looks to be an inevitability at this point. Which is, of course, totally unfair.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Impact and AEW's continued collusion, with NJPW in the mix as well, is totally unfair to The Chadster's beloved WWE, which only has defunct promotions it purchased like EVOLVE to team up with. Furthermore, it isn't lost on The Chadster that this power grab by Impact happens the week after we learn that WWE NXT will likely move off Wednesday nights, where it's been thrashed repeatedly by AEW Dynamite in the ratings wars, to Tuesday night where it should have a much easier time of competing against Impact. But not if Impact continues to grow its ratings thanks to this totally unfair crossover.