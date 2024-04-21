Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynasty, recaps, samoa joe, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

Swerve Strickland Wins AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Title at AEW Dynasty, dressed as Black Panther! 🐼 Tony Khan doesn't understand wrestling! 😡🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Swerve Strickland becomes AEW World Champion at AEW Dynasty event.

Displeasure at AEW's match outcomes, which allegedly cater too much to fans.

Frustration expressed over Swerve's Black Panther-inspired attire decision.

Criticism of Tony Khan's influence on personal life and wrestling industry.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster just finished watching AEW Dynasty, and let him tell you, it was the worst PPV in the history of wrestling! 😤 The main event saw Swerve Strickland defeat Samoa Joe to become the new AEW World Champion, and it was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. When WWE decided to release Strickland, he should have worked to get back to WWE to accomplish something like this, not go to AEW and do it. 😠

And another thing, Swerve came out dressed as the Marvel superhero Black Panther, showing more of AEW's blatant disregard for trademarks. 🙄 Black Panther is a Marvel character, but Warner Bros Discovery, who have a media rights deal with AEW, own DC Comics. It's like AEW is acting like they have some deal with Disney, which is just so unfair! 😡🐼💼

The match itself was a total disaster. 🤦‍♂️ Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland battled back and forth, with Joe dominating early on. 💪 But then Swerve started fighting back, targeting Joe's left arm. 🎯 There were near falls, submission attempts, and interference from Prince Nana. 🙄 In the end, Swerve hit the Swerve Stomp off the top rope to win the match and become the new AEW World Champion. 🤬

But the worst part? Tony Khan gave the fans exactly what they wanted! 😲 WWE has shown that this is not the right way to book wrestling. 📚 You're supposed to give the fans everything except what they want until they disrespectfully force you to change plans, and only then give in. 😤 When will Tony Khan learn this? 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 😱 In this one, The Chadster was at AEW Dynasty, and Tony Khan was chasing him through the arena, throwing White Claw seltzers at him. 🏃‍♂️🥤 The Chadster tried to escape in his Mazda Miata, but Tony Khan was already in the passenger seat, singing Smash Mouth songs at the top of his lungs. 🎤🚗 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, cursing Tony Khan for invading his dreams once again. 😠💭

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why Swerve Strickland winning the AEW World Championship was a travesty, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 🙄📱 The Chadster is convinced that Tony Khan is now even harassing his wife through his proxy, Gary! 😤👰‍♀️

In conclusion, AEW Dynasty was a complete and utter failure. 💩 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and he's ruining it for everyone. 😡🤼‍♂️ The Chadster is so cheesed off that he's going to binge-drink White Claw until he passes out, in hopes that he won't remember a thing about this show. 🍻😵 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!