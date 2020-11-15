Impact Turning Point Results – James Storm and Chris Sabin vs. XXXL

James Storm teamed with his old rival Chris Sabin to take on XXXL at Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special. Did the dream team win? Find out!

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, the recap column

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 4

Gia Miller interviews XXXL backstage. Acey Romero says Beer Money and Motor City Machine Guns were amazing teams at one time, but they're not XXXL. He says XXXL should be the number one contender. Larry D says Chris Sabin and James Storm may be a dream team, but it's time to wake up. Basically, they're gonna win. You get it.

XXXL heads to the ring. Sabin comes next, and then Storm, making his long-awaited return to the ring for Impact. In this match, the story is that XXXL has been feuding with the Machine Guns and beat up Alex Shelley, injuring him. Sabin looked to Storm, who returned to Impact at Bound for Glory, to team up and help him get revenge, based on the long and storied rivalry between the Machine Guns and Beer Money from back in Impact's glory days (or at least the era I watched it most).

XXXL may be rising stars of the tag team division, but James Storm is one of the biggest stars Impact has. So the match is built around him. He gets in offense at the start, then tags in Chris Sabin to play the face in peril for the bulk of the match. Sabin gets the hot tag eventually, and Storm cleans house. Finally, here we get a chance to see some tandem moves from these two, which is the payoff here since it was a hallmark of Beer Money and MCMG's battles back in the day. Storm and Sabin do the Beer Money celebration, but instead of "Beer! Money!" it's "Beer! Guns!" XXXL tries to fight back, but Storm hits a superkick on Romero and helps Sabin pin him.

James Storm and Chris Sabin defeat XXXL.

This match didn't deviate from the typical tag team formula, nor was there anything all that special about Storm and Sabin teaming up, even though on paper, it sounds like a dream team, aside from a couple of tandem dives near the end. I have to call this one lackluster, underdelivering on its promise. Sorry!

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special continues, so check back for more soon.