Impact Video Highlights: Watch Clips from the Sacrifice Go-Home Show

Impact Wrestling has released video highlights from last night's episode, the go-home show for Sacrifice. Watch them below.

Impact Wrestling Video Highlights for March 9th, 2021

In the opening match of Impact, Jazz proved she's still got it in a match against Tasha Steelz. Jazz and partner Jordynne Grace will challenge Steelz and Kiera Hogan for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Sacrifice this Saturday.

James Storm and Chris Sabin picked up a win with their bastardized tag team over Rohit Raju and Shera. Rohit and Shera broke up later in the night over losing the match, while Storm and Sabin got themselves involved in a new feud with Violent By Design, setting up a tag team match against Deaner and Joe Doering on Saturday.

Sami Callihan continued to mess with Trey Miguel, bringing out Miguel's brainwashed student, Sam Beale. After Miguel defeated him, Callihan did what Miguel didn't and put Beale out of his misery. This has not yet led to a match for Sacrifice, but give it time.

Tony Schiavone and Tony Khan appeared once again on Impact for one of their "paid ads" to insult Dynamite. With no digs (understandably) at Impact's lack of production quality, Khan felt a little less bold this time around, sheepishly trying to explain away the dud of an ending to AEW Revolution in kayfabe as being the fault of Kenny Omega. Khan would finally get a reprieve later in the night when Impact gave AEW fans something different to focus on, but we'll get to that later. Who knew Impact would be the ones to save AEW?

The Good Brothers and FinJuice signed their contracts for an Impact Tag Team Championship match at Sacrifice, but first they got wasted, and afterward, they brawled.

Chris Bey defeated Ace Austin, the number one contender for the X-Division Championship, on Impact this week. Losing a match against an unrelated competitor is unusual for someone challenging for a title, who a promoter would generally want to look strong before the match. Unless, that is, there are plans to add Chris Bey into the match on Saturday. We'll see.

Susan valiantly tried to take on ODB one-on-one without help from her friends, but ODB proved too much to handle. Afterward, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee joined Susan, along with Knockouts tag champs Fire N Flava, to beat down ODB, Jazz, and Jordynne Grace. In addition to the tag match, Purrazzo will defend against ODB at Sacrifice.

Finally, in the much-talked-about final segment of Impact this week, Scott D'Amore announced that Saturday's match between Rich Swann and Moose will unify the Impact and TNA Championships. After that, the winner will go on to face AEW Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match at Impact Rebellion.

Impact Sacrifice takes place this Saturday only on Impact Plus.