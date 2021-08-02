Impeachment: American Crime Story: FX Shares Season 3 Key Art Poster

On September 7, put aside everything you think you know about The Clinton–Lewinsky scandal. Because the third season of FX's popular anthology series is giving Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) a chance to have their voices heard in Impeachment: American Crime Story. The third installment of the award-winning series is based on news reports from the time of the scandal as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President– and now we have a look at the simple yet powerful key art poster for the season:

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as First Lady Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as VP Al Gore, Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge, Betty Gilpin as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.