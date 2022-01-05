Impractical Jokers: Joe Gatto-Free Social Media Proves Tough Reminder

After Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto confirmed via Instagram that he was leaving the long-running truTV series "due to some issues in my personal life," his friends & co-stars James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano issued a joint post on Instagram where the three explained that they never imagined going on with the show without Gatto & that they were "saddened to see him go," but also that they remain committed to the fans and the production team, promising to "get back to making a new chapter of 'Impractical Jokers' in January." While fans wait to hear what this "new chapter" would involve, it's safe to say that many left the news with the hopeful feeling that after some time away Gatto would eventually be able to rejoin the troupe again. And while that may be true down the road, the show's social media accounts sure send a striking and depressing reminder that what was once four is now three. Here's a look at the Impractical Jokers' Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages- each listing only three members now (and if you follow the show then you know what "Prince Herb) is all about).

Where this leaves things with the comedy troupe's recently signed first-look deal with WarnerMedia still remains unclear. The new deal would have the four developing & producing original unscripted & scripted programming for TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. Past side projects have included TBS' The Misery Index, Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, Impractical Jokers: After Party with Joey Fatone, and a big-screen take on the series. Now here's a look at the statement from Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano that was released on the first day of the new year:

Here's a look back at Gatto's full post that went live on Instagram before the new year struck, followed by the text of his message to the fans announcing his leaving and the reasons for his decision:

Hey, Everyone.

Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.

Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.

To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I've been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.

As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.

Much love,

Joe