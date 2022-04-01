Impractical Jokers S09: Chris Jericho, Method Man, Jillian Bell & More

When original Impractical Jokers member Joe Gatto announced before the end of the year that he would not be returning to the truTV series due to personal reasons, fans of the popular comedy series were wondering if Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Sal Vulcano would continue on. Thankfully, not long after the trio reassured fans that more IJ would be on the way. We're getting a sample of that this Saturday, April 2, when celebrity guest comedian, Eric André (The Eric André Show, Bad Trip) joins them for a supersized sneak peek episode set to air across TBS, TNT & truTV immediately following the NCAA Men's Final Four. But as you just read, that's just a preview of a ninth season that will be unleashed across screens beginning Thursday, June 16, at 10 pm ET/PT. And it's safe to say that Q, Murr & Sal have some pretty impressive friends to help them deal out the pranks. As you're about to see in the following preview images & trailer, viewers can expect to see Method Man (Wu-Tang Clan), Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live), Chris Jericho (All Elite Wrestling), Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon), Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Adam Pally (Sonic, Happy Endings), Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!), David Cross (Arrested Development), Rob Riggle (Holey Moley), and more.

Now that you have a better sense of the pranks ahead, here's a chance to preview them in action for yourselves- with truTV's Impractical Jokers returning for its all-star ninth season on June 16th:

Now here's a look back at Gatto's full post that went live on Instagram before the new year struck, followed by the text of his message to the fans announcing his leaving and the reasons for his decision:

Hey, Everyone.

Sorry in advance for the long and more serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.

Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.

To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I've been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.

As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.

Much love,

Joe