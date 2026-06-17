Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Drops Season 04 Reloaded Zombies Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 released a new cinematic trailer for the Zombies content coming to Season 04 Reloaded this month

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 unveils a new Zombies trailer for Season 04 Reloaded, teasing chaos at Kowakujō.

The mid-season Zombies map heads to a feudal Japanese castle near a live volcano, complete with deadly lava zombies.

Season 04 adds Nuked Survival, Totenreich Directed Mode, Starting Room challenges, and the roguelite Rogue Run.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 04 Reloaded launches June 25, 2026, with new undead threats and rewards.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software dropped a new Zombies cinematic trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ahead of Season 04 Reloaded. Dedicated to Tom Kane, the trailer shows off all of the mayhem to come with the next map, as you're headed to Kowakujō to face, what else, a volcano and lava zombies. Because, of course, you are. Enjoy the trailer above as S03R will drop on June 25, 2026.

Zombies Everywhere! What Else is New? Have Fun Surviving Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Season 04 Reloaded

Take on the undead horde in Hell's coziest cul-de-sac as the Nuked Survival map arrives in Season 04. Battle enemies in the street between the iconic Yellow House and Green House. Far from their idyllic presentation in other forms of Nuketown, this neighborhood is tainted with corruption, and the denizens and their Rad-Hounds are anything but friendly. Scour the map for upgrades: Perks, Pack-a-Punch, Mystery Box, the Arsenal, Wall Buys, and anything else you can get your hands on to climb the rounds in a confined location, extending from the cul-de-sac out to Trinity Ave. You might not get out alive, but you can at least take down as many undead as you can with you.

New Survival Map: Fight off waves of undead denizens shambling through a hellish cul-de-sac in the Nuked Survival map. Use the resources available in the "future" incarnation of Paradox Junction to push for high rounds and earn rewards.

Fight off waves of undead denizens shambling through a hellish cul-de-sac in the Nuked Survival map. Use the resources available in the "future" incarnation of Paradox Junction to push for high rounds and earn rewards. Totenreich Directed Mode, Starting Room: Take on the Main Quest with extra assistance as Directed Mode arrives for Totenreich and see how far you can get in Eidskallen Landing in the map's Starting Room Mode.

Take on the Main Quest with extra assistance as Directed Mode arrives for Totenreich and see how far you can get in Eidskallen Landing in the map's Starting Room Mode. Introducing Rogue Run: Return to Ashes of the Damned in a roguelite twist on Round-Based Zombies. Survive each wave, choose your reward, then teleport to the next arena. Select one of five different playlists and earn permanent Rogue Run in-mode upgrades for completing each playlist challenge.

Return to Ashes of the Damned in a roguelite twist on Round-Based Zombies. Survive each wave, choose your reward, then teleport to the next arena. Select one of five different playlists and earn permanent Rogue Run in-mode upgrades for completing each playlist challenge. New Mid-Season Round-Based Map, GobbleGum: Following their cold descent into Totenreich, the crew heats things up as the battle relocates to a feudal Japanese castle set near a live volcano in the new Kowakujō Round-Based Map, arriving in Season 04 Reloaded. Plus, get some much-needed combat assistance with the new Hellping Hound GobbleGum.

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