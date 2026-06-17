Posted in: Events, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: halloween horror nights, stranger things, universal studios

Stranger Things Joins Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights will add Stranger Things to their attractions happening in California and Florida this year

Article Summary Stranger Things joins Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The new Stranger Things haunted house is built around Season 5, bringing fans into Hawkins’ final battle.

Guests will walk through the Wheeler House, Hawkins Lab, the Upside Down, and face Vecna and Demogorgons.

Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights merchandise is on sale now in parks and online starting June 18.

Universal Studios revealed the next major addition to Halloween Horror Nights 2026: Stranger Things will be part of the festivities in Florida and California. Specifically, they're adding content tied to Season 5 of the Netflix series, so this isn't an all-encompassing attraction; it focuses on the final season's events and characters. There will be merch as well, but by the looks of it, they're not really going all-out for it, unless they're keeping some things secret until opening. We have more details from the park for you here as the event kicks off on August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Stranger Things Season 5 Will Be a Part of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Developed in partnership with Netflix, this year's Stranger Things haunted house will showcase the most gripping moments from the final season in an authentic, visceral experience that places guests at the center of the ultimate battle to save Hawkins. Fans will confront the terror they've seen on screen as they navigate iconic locations and encounter favorite characters—all while evading a host of horrifying supernatural creatures…including Vecna himself.

The harrowing adventure will immediately transport guests to the town of Hawkins, as the barrier between reality and the supernatural is collapsing to unleash an ominous darkness. As visitors make their way through familiar scenes, including the Wheeler House, Hawkins National Laboratory, the MAC-Z military base, as well as the haunting realms of the Upside Down and the Abyss, they'll be hunted at every turn by Demogorgons and other sinister creatures. With Vecna on their heels, the terror intensifies, pulling guests into an all-or-nothing battle for survival.

Fans can shop all‑new limited-release merchandise inspired by the Stranger Things haunted house. The park's exclusive collection includes a T-shirt and a mug infused with '80s nostalgia, plus a new Stranger Things-inspired acrylic figure that fits into the separately sold Infernal Carnival collectible display – with additional collectibles representing this year's lineup coming soon to create one cohesive display. These items are available now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood and will launch tomorrow, Thursday, June 18, at 9 am PT on ShopUniversal.com, with more Halloween Horror Nights merchandise debuting in the months ahead.

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