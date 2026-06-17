Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: boxlunch, supergirl

BoxLunch Reveals New Supergirl Collection Ahead of Film's Release

BoxLunch has dropped a new Supergirl collection ahead of the film's release, all designed by Her Universe Fashion Show winners

Article Summary BoxLunch and Her Universe launch an exclusive Supergirl collection ahead of the new film, packed with hoodies, sweaters, and more.

The Supergirl collection features designs by 2025 Her Universe Fashion Show winners Lynleigh Sato and Caitlin Beards.

New Supergirl apparel includes a cropped hoodie, patched windbreaker, ombre sweater, and starred vest for DC fans.

BoxLunch will host a Supergirl-themed Pups Without Borders adoption event on June 27 with waived fees and free pet bandanas.

BoxLunch and Her Universe have partnered with DC Studios ahead of the release of the new Supergirl film for an exclusive collection of clothing. The company has put together an exclusive selection of shorts, hoodies, sweaters, jerseys, and more that are all designed to spotlight the Kryptonian hero ahead of her new film, with everything designed by the 2025 Her Universe Fashion Show winners. What's more, the company will be doing a special event tied to Pups Without Borders, for which we have more information below.

Dress Like a Superhero In This Supergirl Collection

Timed to San Diego Comic-Con, Her Universe hosts an annual fandom-dedicated fashion show, where 25 designers are chosen from hundreds of applicants to debut their unique creations. In last year's DC forward event, Lynleigh Sato and Caitlin Beards took home the Judges' Winner and Audience Winner Awards respectively, and were given the opportunity to design a cropped hoodie, patched windbreaker, ombre sweater, and starred-vest featured in this collection.

Pups Without Borders

BoxLunch is continuing its celebration of all things Supergirl with a special pet adoption event inspired by Supergirl and her loyal companion, Krypto. On Saturday, June 27, from 1-4pm, timed to the film's opening weekend, shoppers can visit the lower level of Sherman Oaks Fashion Square for the opportunity to meet and adopt their own four-legged hero through Pups Without Borders. All adoption fees are waived for this event. Shoppers who purchase any Supergirl or DC product at the Sherman Oaks Fashion Square BoxLunch location that day will also receive a free limited-edition Supergirl x BoxLunch pet bandana, while supplies last.

"It is an incredible honor to be able to support up-and-coming designers who share our passion for storytelling, creativity, and fandom," said Jillian Wendt, VP of Marketing at BoxLunch and Her Universe. "The contributions of these talented individuals help amplify the importance of wearing your fandom and inspire both of our audiences."

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