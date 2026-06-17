Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Prison Break

Prison Break Reboot "Dark," "Scary"; Does Right by OG Series: Gage

Lukas Gage offered an update on Hulu and Elgin James' (Mayans M.C.) Prison Break reboot: "It’s gritty, and it’s dark, and it’s scary."

Article Summary Hulu’s Prison Break reboot gets a promising update, with Lukas Gage calling the new take gritty, dark, and scary.

Elgin James’ Prison Break revival stays in the original universe but leaves Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows behind.

Gage says the Prison Break reboot honors the FOX series while using Hulu’s freedom to push a much grittier tone.

Lukas Gage also shared his role prep, saying real-world politicians like Joe Manchin and Obama shaped his character.

It was back in October 2025 when the word came down that Hulu had given a series green light to Mayans M.C. co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Elgin James' new take on the popular FOX drama Prison Break. In the new series, a soldier-turned-corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she'll go for someone she loves. Though set in the same universe as the original series, the new series moves beyond the original show's main characters – Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and stands on its own. Now, we're getting an update from Lukas Gage (Jackson), who is set to play a politician running for Congress for the first time.

"It's gritty, and it's dark, and it's scary," Gage shared with Variety. "We definitely pay homage to the old series, but it's a very new take on it, and Elgin has such a personal connection to the story and a personal take on it that is very different. So it's a right balance of not trying to recreate the magic of what was the original show, but it's on Hulu, too. It's not Fox, so we can get really gritty on this one." The actor also revealed the very real-world way he prepared for his role. "I've watched [West Virginia Senator] Joe Manchin, who was running for Congress in West Virginia forever," Gage said. "He's been like the template of who I've been watching, but a lot of people that I admire, like Obama – not as much Spencer Pratt – more Obama vibes."

Originally announced as in development in 2023, James would receive a pilot order for Prison Break in December 2024. Emily Browning (Cassidy), Drake Rodger (Tommy), Lukas Gage (Jackson), Clayton Cardenas (Michael "Ghost"), JR Bourne (Junior), Georgie Flores (Andrea), and Myles Bullock (Darius "Red"). In addition, Priscilla Delgado, Ray McKinnon, Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, Lili Taylor, and Sylvester Powell starred in the pilot. Original series creator and executive producer Paul Scheuring and original series' executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are set to executive produce alongside showrunner/writer/pilot director James and his Sierra Drive production banner, with 20th Television producing.

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