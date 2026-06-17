Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Boroughs

The Boroughs: Netflix Cancels Duffer Brothers Series After One Season

Showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's The Boroughs was canceled by Netflix after one season.

Article Summary Netflix has canceled The Boroughs after one season, ending the Duffer Brothers-backed sci-fi mystery series.

The Boroughs opened with 5.6 million views, reached 9.5 million in week one, then fell sharply in week two.

Cancellation reports arrived even as a Season 2 writers room had opened, making The Boroughs reversal more surprising.

While The Boroughs is done, the Duffer Brothers still have multiple Netflix projects, including Stranger Things spinoffs.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and EPs Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs will not be back for a second season. The news was confirmed by several sites earlier today, despite a Season 2 writer's room having opened. Hitting 5.6 million views during its opening weekend, the streaming series would reach 9.5 million by the end of its first week – only to see that number drop to 3.7 million the following week. Though the Duffer Brothers have a four-year exclusive deal with Paramount, there are a number of projects they still have in play over at Netflix, including the upcoming "Stranger Things" Universe series, the animated Stranger Things: Tales from '85, and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen.

The sci-fi mystery series is set in a seemingly perfect retirement community – but not for long. A grieving newcomer's monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their "golden years" are more dangerous – and that they are more formidable – than anyone expects. The all-star lineup for the series includes Alfred Molina (Sam), Geena Davis (Renee), Alfre Woodard (Judy), Denis O'Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), Bill Pullman (Jack), Carlos Miranda (Paz), Jena Malone (Claire), Seth Numrich (Blaine), and Alice Kremelberg (Anneliese). In addition, the cast includes Ed Begley Jr. (Edward), Dee Wallace (Grace), Eric Edelstein (Hank), Rafael Casal (Neil), Mousa Hussein Kraish (Dr. McGinnis), Beth Bailey (Kayleigh), and Karan Soni (Toby), with Jane Kaczmarek (Lilly) and more.

Addiss and Matthews serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers on Netflix's The Boroughs. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt executive produce for Upside Down Pictures, along with Ben Taylor, who directs the opening two episodes. Augustine Frizzel directs episodes 103, 104, 107, and 108, with Kyle Patrick Alvarez directing episodes 105 and 106.

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