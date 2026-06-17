Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: BBC Cutting TV Development Budget 15% Annually: Report

Doctor Who Update: The BBC is reportedly cutting its TV development budget by 15% annually, with big hits to the number of programming hours.

Article Summary Doctor Who Update: BBC will cut TV development spending by 15% annually as part of a wider £500M savings drive.

BBC leadership says £80M a year will be cut from commissioning, impacting TV, radio, news, and future projects.

The reported cuts could remove 100-150 hours of original network TV and 350-400 hours of audio.

BBC says it will still back major brands and new UK content, even as cancellations and layoffs loom.

In an overall effort to cut costs amounting to £500 million/$670 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's current savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion), BBC Director General Matt Brittin notified staff that commission spending across its TV, radio, and news divisions will be cut by £80 million ($107 million) over the next two years. That will include canceling programming, reviewing the BBC's "broadcast TV channels and radio network portfolio as audiences move online." In addition, 1,800-2,000 layoffs across the board are also expected over the next several months, including approximately 550 positions in the BBC's news and nations divisions and 700 positions in the BBC's corporate divisions. In follow-up reporting, Deadline Hollywood is offering more insights into how the move will impact the television programming side, including Doctor Who.

In an email to independent producers, Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, and Rhuanedd Richards, Director, BBC Nations, outlined the impact of funding cuts to existing and future projects. According to DH, the email (which you can check out below), would see the BBC's television development budget cut by 15% annually (in addition to the cuts that were announced earlier today). In addition, up to 150 hours of original network television programming will be lost, while up to 400 hours of audio programming will also be lost.

"To be clear, we'll continue to commission across all genres and invest in distinctive UK content from a wide range of independent production companies of all sizes across the UK. While focusing on protecting current brands that our audiences love, we won't stop building new ones, as well as prioritising growth in digital innovation," Phillips and Richards wrote. Here's a look at the email that was sent out to independent producers, obtained exclusively by Deadline Hollywood:

Hello Like many organisations the BBC is facing significant financial pressures, and we need to make £500m of savings over the next three years. Whilst we don't have all the information, we wanted to write to you as the producers we work with, to share what we know now and when you can expect to hear more. We always seek to protect spend on content and services for audiences, but unfortunately the scale of our challenge means we will have to make reductions in our commissioning budgets which will impact all parts of our portfolio. Plans are still being finalised, but these changes will mean decommissioning some existing shows as well as fewer opportunities for new commissions. Across the BBC, we will be reducing our spend on commissioning by around £80 million a year by the end of 2027/28. We expect this to result in a reduction of around 100–150 hours of originated Network TV content and 350–400 hours of originated Network audio content per annum. There will also be some reductions in Nations' TV commissioning too. In TV, we will also reduce our development spend by around 15% annually, to ensure we focus on developing ideas which have the strongest chance of success. These will mean difficult choices, and we don't underestimate the impact they will have on companies, freelancers and the wider industry. London is likely to feel this the most, but there will be unavoidable impacts across the Nations and English regions too. We will work carefully with you and other partners to manage programme changes in a timely, respectful way. To be clear, we'll continue to commission across all genres and invest in distinctive UK content from a wide range of independent production companies of all sizes across the UK. While focusing on protecting current brands that our audiences love, we won't stop building new ones, as well as prioritising growth in digital innovation. We are planning a webinar next month to provide a further update on our plans, as well as other updates on our commissioning strategy. Briefings with our commissioners will follow in the autumn where we will communicate clearly where opportunities do remain for new ideas. We fully appreciate the impact this news will have, and we will continue to be as transparent and supportive as possible. Best wishes, Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer Rhuanedd Richards, Director BBC Nations

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