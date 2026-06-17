Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Rolls Out Season 51's Top 5 Cold Opens, Monologues & Live Sketches

NBC's Saturday Night Live is offering a look at the Top 5 most-watched Cold Opens, monologues, and live sketches from SNL Season 51.

With a few months still to go before Saturday Night Live UK returns for its second season, and Saturday Night Live returns for Season 52, the fine folks over at SNL are sharing a look at what really scored with viewers over the course of Season 51. Continuing a practice it kicked off a few seasons back, SNL has posted a trio of "Top 5" videos so far: most-watched cold opens from across the show's digital platforms (for example, "Pentagon Press Conference Cold Open," "Epstein White House Briefing Cold Open"); the most-watched monologues across the show's digital platforms (from a season that opened with Bad Bunny and wrapped up with Will Ferrell). Finally (at least, for this go-around), we have the most-watched live sketches from across the show's digital platforms (including "Passing Notes," "Dancing 101," and more).

Here's a rundown of SBL Season 51's top-watched Cold Opens, monologues, and live sketches. And speaking of "rundown," we have a look at "The Rundown," the SNL digital series that sees some very famous faces craft what they believe would be the perfect SNL show by pulling from the long-running sketch comedy and music series's past:

SNL: "The Rundown" – Building the Perfect Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, Jack Black, Sarah Sherman, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. The latest edition finds Kenan Thompson analyzing some of the show's iconic live sketches like "The Chris Farley Show" and "Beavis and Butt-Head" before picking his favorite: "Sally O'Malley's Rockette Open Audition (Season 26 Episode 8: Host Danny DeVito & Musical Guest R.E.M. – December 11, 1999):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!