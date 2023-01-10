Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Will Have "Connections" Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EPs Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson are promising stronger connections with Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

It's not like fans of Anne Rice's works don't already know the connections. And it's not like there wasn't already a reference to the Mayfair family in AMC's first adaptation. But Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches EPs Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson are promising stronger connections with Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire as both series move forward. During today's Television Critics Association winter press event, Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" are underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Here's a Look at Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S01E02 "The Dark Place"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 2 "The Dark Place": Written by Mike Goldbach and directed by Michael Uppendahl, the next chapter finds Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) out of control and unfit to perform surgeries in the aftermath of Ellie's death. Making matters worse, her paranoia that someone's been following her has turned out to be true. Meanwhile, in New Orleans, Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) and her mysterious companion Lasher (Jack Huston), work together to bring Rowan home. Here's a look at the preview images that were released as well as the promo for the January 15th episode:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.