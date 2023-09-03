Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, iwtv, preview, season 2

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Casting Key to Lestat's Backstory

It appears actor Joseph Potter has joined the cast of AMC's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 in a role that hits at Lestat's backstory.

Some surprisingly good news this past week for fans of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. After AMC Networks signed an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, we learned that production on the second season would be getting back underway. Now, it looks like they've learned the name of a new member of the cast – in a role that offers even better insight into what's to come. According to the actor's profile on Spotlight, Joseph Potter (Father Brown, My Policeman) is listed as joining the series in the role of "Nicolas."

While official confirmations & details are always the "finish line" when it comes to casting news, it wouldn't be a leap to assume that Potter is portraying Nicolas ("Nicki") de Lenfent – Lestat's (Reid) friend & lover who played a major role in Lestat's backstory – and with what's still to come. Here's a look at a screencap from the site listing Potter as joining the cast for the second season:

"They are apart, and Louis has a new partner, Armand, played by Assad Zaman," Reid shared during a recent pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview regarding where Louis & Lestat are at (in a number of ways) when the second season begins. "We'll find out a lot more about Armand and his backstory and who he is as a character because Assad didn't really get the chance to play Armand last season. Armand is a really awesome character that has a lot of connections to a lot of the vampires. He's very old. Finding out more about Armand and Louis & Armand's relationship and their dynamic, which is very different to Louis and Lestat, it's exciting. It's a wild ride. I get tingles when I see Assad as Armand — it's very spine-tinglingly good. As is Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago. People are in for a real treat." Set to return in 2024, here's a look back at the Season 2 teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Connections

During the Television Critics Association winter press event in January 2023, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

