Interview with the Vampire Teaser: Daniel Challenges Louis's Story

The nice thing about being in the middle of August is that we're just that much closer to our favorite month and holiday season. Yup, we're talking October and Halloween. And if you're AMC & showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds), you couldn't find a better time to roll out the highly-anticipated series adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. Starring Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, and Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, we have a new teaser to pass along that does a nice job of showing off the back-and-forth we can expect between Louis (Anderson) and his interviewer, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

The series also stars newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy) as Antoinette, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy. Now here's a look at the newest teaser, "Quiet Dark," followed by a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, premiering on October 2nd:

And here is a new set of preview images that were also released with the trailer:

And it was Bogosian who was the focus of the teaser for the series that was previously released:

In another previously-released teaser, viewers were first given a chance to hear some of that infamous interview from which the title is based. Now here's a look (or more like a listen) to just a small bite of what the series has to offer, followed by the previously-released Lestat-focused official teaser:

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.