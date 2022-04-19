Interview with the Vampire Teaser Welcomes You to Lestat's New Orleans

This Fall, AMC Networks & showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) will bring the world of late author Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire to life, and now we have a second teaser to offer fans a "small bite" of the "main course" awaiting them later this year. Joining Sam Reid's (Lambs of God, The Hunting) Lestat and Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) Louis are Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy. And speaking of Lestat, it just so happens that we get a brief look at him as we're also introduced to the sights & sounds of his New Orleans.

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season is set to premiere sometime this fall. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer. Now here's a look at the newest teaser, with the series set to premiere later this year:

"This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago. This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can't wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, when the news was first announced. "With 'The Walking Dead,' this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like 'Breaking Bad,' 'Rectify,' 'Halt and Catch Fire' and 'Better Call Saul' on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters."