Into The Dark Episode Blood Moon Ends The Season, Drops March 26th

The latest Into The Dark episode is dropping in late March and tied to the first full moon of spring. Titled Blood Moon, it will serve as the season finale and 24th overall episode of the Blumhouse/Hulu project. Megalyn Echikunwoke (Almost Family), Yonas Kibreab (Silicon Valley), Joshua Dov (Narcos: Mexico), Marco Rodriguez (Velvet Buzzsaw), Gareth Williams (Mindhunter), Jack Yang (Shadowhunters), Brian Norris (Halt and Catch Fire), Patrick W. Day (Cruel Hearts), Jan Munro (Ford v Ferrari), and Danielle Juliet Ma all-star, with Emma Tammi (The Wind) directing from a script written by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes (Songbird, Hangman). The synopsis for this episode can be found below.

Into The Dark Should Come Back For Sure

"When Esme (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and her ten-year-old son, Luna (Yonas Kibreab), move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence." So, clearly, a werewolf situation here, and that can only be a good thing. I absolutely adore anything that has to do with Lycans, so this episode is right up my alley.

This wraps up the current cycle of Into the Dark on Hulu, and I, for one, would love to see it return. Lots of new talent is being discovered on these episodes, including lots of diverse talents behind the camera, and those kinds of opportunities are important. Sure, not every episode of the show has been a home run (looking at you, Pooka), but there have been some real hits in there as well. Here's hoping that Blood Moon will serve as the season finale and not a series finale. It hits Hulu on March 26th.