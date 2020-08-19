Invincible Artist Ryan Ottley Says Series Animation Looks "Amazing"

Though it understandably took a while to get to this point from when the project was first announced, Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman has been making up for lost time over the past few weeks. During Skybound Xpo and Comic-Con@Home, fans were introduced to the upcoming animated Amazon series' voice cast; following that, Kirkman and Skybound Entertainment used their Image Comics FCBD (Free Comic Book Day) issue to offer a look at the animated artwork ( with co-creator Cory Walker serving as lead character designer). Now, artist Ryan Ottley is offering us a perspective on the Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)-starring series- and so far, he likes what he's seeing.

On Wednesday, Ottley tweeted images from the series' animation office from when he visited a while back and expressed how happy he was to see his art on display "all over the place." From there, he went on to say that he's "impressed" with the work the team's done and that "the animation is looking amazing":

Some pics I took a while ago at the Invincible animation office. I was happy to see my art all over the place. Allen fridge? Yes please. He'd inspire me to stop snacking.

I am really impressed with all they're doing, the animation is looking amazing! pic.twitter.com/PvkmayOWGf — RYAN OTTLEY (@RyanOttley) August 19, 2020

From the comic book co-created by Kirkman and Walker, and illustrated by Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father (Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, and Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarus, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.