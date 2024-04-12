Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, season 3

Invincible Offers Season 3 "Cheat Sheet": Here's What You Need to Know

Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible posted a Season 3 "cheat sheet" to get you up to speed on what you need to know.

When you end your second season the way that Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible did, it's understandable that fans would already start counting down the days until the third season. While they do that, they also start asking questions – and looking for answers in just about everything. In the following key art that was released, the folks behind the adult animated series looked to make up for a lack of a new episode with some good news about the third season that should tide fans over (at least through the weekend). First up, it looks like the wait time before Season 3 will be less than Season 2. Voice acting is complete – with co-showrunner Simon Racioppa adding, "We are deep in Season 3." And – as we learned previously from Kirkman – that Battle Beast (originally voiced by Michael Dorn) and Titan (originally voiced by Mahershala Ali) will be back for the third go-around.

As fans of the comics know, that color scheme in the final title card represents a change in supersuit design for Mark – but it will prove to be more than that. The suit will come to represent a time period for Mark that finds him blurring the lines of his own personal moral guidelines – questioning those in authority giving the orders while dealing with the pressures that come from saving the day, day in and day out, eventually crossing the line into killing on more than one occasion. While the animated series has remained faithful to its source material, here's hoping that some other factors may come into play in the animated universe. Okay, probably not – but we feel bad for Mark…

Here's a look at the ten-ton tease that the Prime Video series dropped on its social media account:

A black and blue title card taking us into season three? We're not teasing anything with this at all!!! pic.twitter.com/j5O4gkhSrJ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In the most recent edition of The Invincible Podcast (above), the hosts were given the chance to name the characters who would be returning for the third season from the first season (but not in Season 2) – and without hesitation, they nailed it. Kirkman confirmed that Battle Beast and Titan will be back.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

