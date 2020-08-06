Invincible: Robert Kirkman, Skybound Preview Amazon Animated Series

Between Skybound Xpo and Comic-Con@Home, Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman has been introducing fans to the voice cast of the upcoming adult animated series adaptation for Amazon Prime (as you'll see below). Now, Kirkman and Skybound Entertainment are using this week's Image Comics FCBD (Free Comic Book Day) issue to offer us a look at the characters in their animated artwork form. As you'll see from the scans below (huge thanks to Rich Johnston for the images), the look of the series is vibing close to comic book co-creator Cory Walker's artistic style. In addition, it was confirmed that EP Kirkman would be writing the pilot and season finale of the Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)-starring series.

Co-created by Kirkman, Walker and artist Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father (Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, and Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl. The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarus, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost.

Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.