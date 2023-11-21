Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, preview, prime video, season 2

Invincible Season 2 Ep. 4 Clip: Atom Eve's Anger Gets the Best of Her

Atom Eve takes on Killcannon in a preview for Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible.

Yesterday's brief preview for Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible offered a wordless look at Mark (Steven Yeun) and Omni-Man's (J.K. Simmons) reunion – with a warning that "emotional damage" might be on the way for viewers (falling in line with what Kirkman previously teased, more on that in a minute). For this go-around, the folks over at IMDb have a preview clip spotlighting Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) in the midst of a smackdown on Killcannon (Fred Tatasciore). But will her rage get the best of her – and those she's attempting to save?

Here's a look at the latest preview for this week's episode – followed by a look back at what's been previously released, a preview of what's to come from Kirkman, and an overview of the season:

And here's a look back at the brief clip that was released yesterday – followed by Kirman discussing what's to come:

This is all we're legally able to show you from this Friday's Invincible. If you experience emotional damage, you may be entitled to compensation from R Kirkman LLC. pic.twitter.com/cwFBSwjMVm — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Invincible: Robert Kirkman Teases Midseason, Season Finales

"The fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I'm happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that's fine. You need the time; you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you're like, 'How is this all happening? It's crazy.' Which is cool. There's a lot of people that I interact with that have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, 'How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?' And then people that have read the comics laugh," shared Kirkman during an interview with Collider – but Kirkman doesn't want folks sleeping on the season finale, either.

"So yeah, we're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley], and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser, and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that," Kirkman continued. "So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

