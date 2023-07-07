Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, sdcc, sdcc 2023, season 2

Invincible Season 2 News (& Reverse Psychology?) Set for SDCC 2023

Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated series Invincible will have some Season 2 news to drop at SDCC 2023 - and more?

In case you didn't catch it in our rundown of what's on tap for San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023) for Friday, July 21st, Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible is set to have a huge presence at this year's pop culture extravaganza. With the second season hitting screens later this year, we not only have a panel on tap for the day but also something titled, "This is Not an 'Invincible' Season 2 Special Screening" (hmmm… reverse psychology?). Here's a look at the overviews that were released with more details – but a quick note first. Basically, who ends up appearing for this and pretty much most of the other panels will depend heavily on the status of the current writers' strike and the threat of a SAG-AFTRA strike, so make sure to stay updated between now and then.

5:45 pm PDT – A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video's "Invincible": Join executive producer Robert Kirkman and members of the cast and crew as they break news and discuss key storylines from the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's hit animated series Invincible, based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

10:00 pm PDT – This is Not an Invincible Season 2 Special Screening: Hmmm…??? An SDCC mystery?

Invincible: The Road to Season 2 (What We Know So Far)

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

