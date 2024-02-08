Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, season 2

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Key Art: Someone's Ready for a Fight

Mark's ready for a fight in a Season 2 Part 2 poster for Prime Video's series take on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible.

Article Summary Mark faces Angstrom Levy in a new Invincible Season 2 Part 2 poster.

Robert Kirkman teases an escalating storyline with intense finale.

Kirkman proud of the show making adjustments from the comics, making it denser.

Season 2 promises to outdo the previous season in scope and action.

While we still might have a little more than a month to go until Prime Video's series take on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible returns for the second part of its second season, that doesn't mean that it's too early to preview the Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated series. For this go-around, we're getting a look at a new key art poster that sees Mark (Yeun) in a fighting mood – and he's got Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) in his sights.

Invincible: Kirkman on How Season Finale Will Top Midseason Finale

"The fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I'm happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that's fine. You need the time; you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you're like, 'How is this all happening? It's crazy.' Which is cool. There's a lot of people that I interact with that have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, 'How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?' And then people that have read the comics laugh," shared Kirkman during an interview with Collider – but Kirkman doesn't want folks sleeping on the season finale, either.

"So yeah, we're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley], and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser, and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that," Kirkman continued. "So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

