Invincible Season 2 Sees Tatiana Maslany Going for Voicing Trifecta

With Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible returning for Season 2 next month, here are the THREE characters Tatiana Maslany will be voicing.

With less than a month to go until the second season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible comes crashing back onto our screens, we've been getting a steady stream of updates recently regarding who & what we can expect (including a look at the Sterling K. Brown-voiced Angstrom Levy). For this go-around, the cast/character introductions continue – courtesy of more casting news from Amazon, and first reported exclusively by i09. While many of you already know that the Orphan Black, Perry Mason & She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star will be voicing Queen Lizard, Tatiana Maslany will also voice Coalition of Planets General Telia and Atlantis' Queen Aquaria – widow of Aquarus (Ross Marquand).

Invincible: Robert Kirkman on "Much Bigger" Season 2, Atom Eve & More

"Invincible" Viewers Should Expect a "Bigger" Season 2: "I think 'Invincible' Season 1 is a clear representation of what you're going to get from this show, but overall, Season 2 is going to feel much bigger than Season 1. The overarching story of 'Invincible' that'll continue from season to season is about the growth and change that Mark goes through as he moves from a teenager into adulthood… and possibly even into old age. So in Season 2, we'll see him maturing and growing up a little bit.

Omni-Man's Gone – Good Luck, Earth! "Omni-Man is gone, and he could not be more essential to the survival of Earth. I think that, if anything, people should be aware of the fact that not only did Omni-Man become a threat at the end of the first season, but he also revealed a larger threat in the Viltrumites themselves. That threat is going to come into play in season 2, and Omni-Man is not there to defend the Earth, especially from his own people. That ends up being a terrifying prospect that hangs over the series for a good long time."

The "Invincible" Universe Is About to Grow – Literally: "Season 2 overall represents an opening of the universe, an expansion of the universe. There were hints of things that are going on in season 1, and we're actually going to get to see those things. The Coalition of Planets was mentioned in season 1. The Coalition of Planets is something that we're actually going to see in season 2. And there's larger things on Earth. There are different factions, different villains, different things happening."

On That Atom Eve Backstory Special Episode: "Atom Eve is an extremely important character to the series. She becomes more and more involved in the show as we move forward, and she was a very popular character just in season 1. When you ask fans who they want to see more of, Atom Eve's usually at the top of the list. So we thought it'd be nice to give some backstory on her and have viewers understand her more. It was a perfect storm of a narrative reason because there are a lot of things about Eve's backstory that are revealed in that episode that are very important to later on in the show, and also a fan reason because fans want more of the character. It was a gift to the fans to tide them over for season 2."

"Invincible" Offers a Complex Universe in a Single Series: "One of the cool things about 'Invincible' is that it is the same kind of all-encompassing superhero universe that you'd see with DC or the MCU, but it all happens in one story. So there are things that are going to be happening at the bottom of the ocean, there are things that are going to be happening on the moon and in deep space, but it all involves Invincible, and it all fits into one story. There's also going to be the same mundane, day-to-day human stuff that Mark has to deal with. So, a random episode of Invincible could deal with five different bizarre aspects of a superhero universe that you get all at once. But it all makes sense, and it all works in the context of the story because you're seeing it through Mark's perspective. Ultimately, what you're experiencing is Mark's life and how bizarre it is that this is his world and this is normal to him. But what's normal to him is entertaining to us!"

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. During the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

And if you head on over to Amazon's Prime Video, Invincible: Atom Eve, a special origin episode focusing on the rise of Gillian Jacobs' Samantha Eve Wilkins, is already available for you to check out. Here's a look at the official episode trailer:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker. Prime Video's Invincible Season 2 Part One will hit screens on November 3rd.

