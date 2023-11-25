Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, season 2

Invincible Video: Steven Yeun Recording Season 2; Title Card Update

Check out Steven Yeun in the recording studio for the second season finale of Invincible. Plus, check out how the title card is holding up.

Article Summary Check out Steven Yeun recording the finale for Invincible Season 2.

Season 2 midseason finale directed by Jason Zurek, penned by Helen Leigh.

Season 2 title card evolution showcases intensifying series drama.

Kirkman teases an escalating action packed Season 2, heading towards an intense season finale.

It's not like the folks behind Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible didn't warn us about the potential "emotional damage" that was on the way with the Season 2 midseason finale, S02E04: "It's Been A While" (directed by Jason Zurek and written by Helen Leigh). Though considering the previous episode left us with the cliffhanger of a Mark (Steven Yeun)/Nolan, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) reunion, we kinda had a feeling that would be the case. And by the time the credits rolled, the two seemed to have come to an understanding – just long enough for Nolan to be taken back to Viltrum for execution and Mark to be forced into following in his father's footsteps… or else. Now, we have a look at the episode key art that was released (which you can check out below) – followed by a look at how the title card is holding up so far and a chance to check out Yeun in the recording studio for the season-ender.

And since we reached the midseason point on the second season, here's an updated rundown of the title card – with things starting to get a bit fractured…

And here's a look at Yeun recording a particularly tense scene between Mark & his father from the season finale:

Join us for a voice acting master class with Academy and Emmy Award nominee Steven Yeun. pic.twitter.com/dM7id5ArVF — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Invincible: Kirkman on How Season Finale Will Top Midseason Finale

"The fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I'm happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that's fine. You need the time; you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you're like, 'How is this all happening? It's crazy.' Which is cool. There's a lot of people that I interact with that have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, 'How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?' And then people that have read the comics laugh," shared Kirkman during an interview with Collider – but Kirkman doesn't want folks sleeping on the season finale, either.

"So yeah, we're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley], and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser, and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that," Kirkman continued. "So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

