Iron Fist: Finn Jones Talks Season 1 Issues, Wanting a Return & More

After a long stretch of time when it felt like "The Mouse" would ever acknowledge that Marvel once had an MCU over on Netflix, Disney has been embracing Netflix-Marvel in a big way over the past few years. And we're not just talking about bringing Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders over to Disney+ as a way of making nice (and boosting subscriptions). We've already seen Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) reprise their respective Daredevil roles in Marvel Studios' MCU (though "variants" on the ones fans knew from the Netflix days), with reports that Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) and others may also make their way into the current "phase." One person who wouldn't mind making a return in the new MCU would be Iron Fist star Finn Jones, who checked in with the Geekscape Podcast. During the interview, Jones opens up about the "creative challenges" facing the first season and how filming The Defenders created a time crunch filming-wise. While he defends the second season for having vastly improved upon its opening season, bigger issues between Netflix and Marvel would result in the streaming universe's shows coming to an end.

Filming "The Defenders" Impacted Season 1: "I think, really, the first season, there was a lot of creative challenges, and it didn't live up to the expectations, and I think that came down to… really, it came down to scheduling conflicts. That season of television was rushed because we had 'The Defenders' that we had to film straight afterward. We had to film 'The Defenders'… we had all those other actors locked into that schedule, so we had to film those 13 episodes of television in that set time. And, unfortunately, we just didn't have the time to do what was expected and what was desired, which was a kick-ass, amazing kung fu show and martial arts show. And the reason that show failed was because of the time constraints… because of bad scheduling."

Jones Defends Season 2, But By Then It Was Too Late: "Season 2… we really understood what the floors were, and we worked hard to course-correct the show. And, in my opinion, we did. We did a fantastic job bringing that show back up to code, but unfortunately, just a month after that show had been premiered, all of the shows got deleted because Disney wanted to create their own series; they wanted to do their own thing on their own platform, which is understandable. But it was a shame that it kind of, just when we were out of the gate… ready to kind of go running, we were just yanked."

Jones Would Definitely Want Another Shot at Danny Rand: "I'd love another chance. I care about Danny Rand deeply… I believe in that character… I think there's a lot of work to be done. There's something about the underdog… ya know? I love the 'underdog' narrative. I love the ability to prove someone wrong, and I want to prove all those motherf***ers wrong. I know I have it in me, and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want, and that is possible."

Here's a look at the clips where Jones covers those topics, as well as how he would like to see a "Heroes For Hire" spinoff project and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing) return as the true Iron Fist: