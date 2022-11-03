Ironheart Wraps Filming; New Look at Riri Williams In Action

We have a double-shot of good news to pass along regarding Disney+, Marvel Studios & writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) Dominique Thorne-starring live-action series Ironheart. First up, it looks like producer Nate Moore was right on point last week when Moore said the series was "nearly complete" with filming because members of the production team have taken to social media to signal that filming has wrapped. But first, we have a new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that gives us another looked at Thorne's Riri Williams in action. And serious props to the Marvel Studios for the brilliant way they've been using the film also to get fans' fires lit for the spinoff streaming series.

And here's a look at "Live," the newest teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (set to hit theaters on November 11th):

And if you've been on Instagram, then you've seen the rumblings. But in the post below, Hair Stylist Marva Gebre confirmed what Moore had to say last week, that filming was very close to wrapping:

Joining Thorne & Anthony Ramos (The Heights) in Ironheart are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, along with Cree Summer (What We Do in the Shadows). Reports are that Sacha Baron Cohen may be joining the cast (and the larger MCU) in the role of Mephisto. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview: