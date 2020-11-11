Is Dave Bautista Okay?

Former WWE wrestlers and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista hasn't tweeted since the election was called for Joe Biden, and it's really strange because it's been so long since The Animal went this long without tweeting. For months, Dave Bautista has tweeted day and night, cutting shoot promos on fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. But as soon as the race was called, Bautista declared his mission complete and rode off into the sunset.

"Thank you to all my brothers and sisters who stood up and spoke out against lies, hate and division for 4 exhausting years to fight for decency," Bautista tweeted. However, he revealed that this isn't goodbye. It's just goodbye for now. "I'll see you in Georgia. 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼✌🏽"

And you know what that means, right? It means that Bleeding Cool's daily articles about Dave Bautista's tweets can also return… as soon as Dave Bautista begins campaigning for Democrats to win the Senate runoffs in Georgia. But more importantly, it means that maybe Kaitlyn Booth will finally let me leave the Bleeding Cool basement, where I've been held captive for months and forced to churn out clickbait article after clickbait article about Dave Bautista's tweets.

What do you say, Kaitlyn? I promise I'll come back and live in the basement again if I can just go home and see my family for a little while. Please? [Editor's Note: Jude, I've told you kindly to keep doing your job. Do not make me repeat myself.]

The bottom line is that I'm pretty sure both Dave Bautista and myself have earned a break. Dave, for tweeting nonstop about President Trump for months, and me for turning those tweets into clickbait. I'm not saying that Dave Bautista single-handedly won the election for Joe Biden with his tweets, but… it had to have had some effect, right? I'd hate to think we both wasted so much of our time for nothing.